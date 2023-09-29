Candace Nelson Net Worth: How Rich is the Pastry Chef?

Famous for her skills as a culinary expert, Candace Nelson has been loved by the public for her evident skills. Not only has she become a respected figure in her industry, but she has also been a part of many television shows. However, her recent role as a guest investor on the premier episode of ‘Shark Tank‘ season 15 has also made viewers curious about her wealth. Just how rich is the culinary expert, and how has she acquired her wealth? Well, here is what we know about the same!

How Did Candace Nelson Earn Her Money?

Having graduated from Groton School in 1991, Candace Nelson joined Wesleyan University in September of the same year. In June 1996, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. She used to work as an Investment Banker until the dot-com crash, which transferred her attention to work as a pastry maker. She opened a custom cake business in San Francisco, California, operating it from her home at the start before moving to a former sandwich shop in Los Angeles, California.

On April 13, 2005, Candance and her husband, Charles Nelson, opened Sprinkles Cupcakes, believed to be the first-ever cupcake bakery. Within the first week of their business, they sold over 2,000 cupcakes, marking the start of a highly successful venture. Over the years, the couple worked hard to elevate the brand to something truly remarkable. Their first store was designed by an architect from Vienna, while the company’s logo was made by someone who had once worked for Martha Stewart.

Since the establishment of Sprinkles Cupcakes, the company has only continued to grow. As of writing, it has at least 40 stores across the United States, with future plans for possible branches in the United Kingdom and Japan, specifically their capital cities. As of writing, they are proud to have sold over 75 million cupcakes across the world. On March 6, 2012, the company and Candace launched the first-ever cupcake ATM, with more of these machines being installed at different places over time. While majorly known for its cupcakes, as the name suggests, the company also provides Sprinkles Ice Cream, a treat enjoyed by many.

Apart from Sprinkles Cupcakes, Candace also helped establish Play 2 Progress in February 2017. In April of the same year, she also established Pizzana. Later on, in February 2020, Candace decided to help other businesses grow by founding CN2 Ventures, which aims to help small businesses make a big impact. Additionally, Candace is a published author, having written ‘The Sprinkles Baking Book.’ She has also been affiliated with many television projects like ‘Cupcake Wars,’ ‘Sugar Rush,’ ‘Best in Dough,’ and ‘Shark Tank.’

Candace Nelson’s Net Worth

In order to estimate just how rich Candace Nelson is, we must take into account the magnitude of her businesses and her other ventures. A business owner may typically earn an average of $100,000 per year, but given the magnitude of Candace’s companies, it is certain that her earnings are considerably more than that. Additionally, reality TV show judges can make about $300,000, while bestselling authors may make about $150,000. Considering all these factors, we estimate Candace Nelson’s net worth to be approximately $20 million.

