Where is Hulu’s Best in Dough Filmed?

Over the years, there have been many cooking competitions with different formats and some mouthwatering dishes, but Hulu’s ‘Best in Dough’ focuses solely on pizzas. Hosted by none other than the popular and entertaining bartender Wells Adams, the cooking competition pits together pizza-obsessed chefs from different walks of life who put their pizza-making prowess to test and attempt to go home with a hefty cash prize by the end of it.

While Daniele Uditi serves as the head chef/judge of the show, Millie Peartree, Eunji Kim, and Bryan Ford are the other judges who critique and provide feedback on each participant’s pizzas. So, with the fiery ovens in the backdrop, and the chefs working on their dough in front, it is natural for you to be curious to know where the production of ‘Best in Dough’ takes place. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

Best in Dough Filming Locations

‘Best in Dough’ is filmed entirely in California, seemingly in Los Angeles. From what we can tell, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the cooking competition took place around November 2021. Although the chefs or contestants come from different cities across the USA, they gather together to compete against one another in a single location as is the case with most cooking shows. So, without further ado, let us fill you in on the details about the specific locations that appear in the Hulu series!

Los Angeles, California

As far as we can tell, considering the production companies that the show has been linked to, ‘Best in Dough’ is lensed on a set on one of the many soundstage units available in Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. Renting out a unit instead of choosing to tape the series anywhere else makes total sense as it grants the production team creative freedom, complete control, and set flexibility in a spacious environment, which are vital for a show such as ‘Best in Dough.’

For decades, the City of Angels has been a hub for the entertainment industry as it is home to many major studios and record labels. Thus, many filmmakers visit LA for shooting purposes throughout the year. There have been many other cooking shows that have been taped in Los Angeles, including ‘The Final Table’ and ‘Kids Baking Championship.’ Furthermore, several movies and TV shows like ‘Nope,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Me Time,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ and ‘The Office‘ feature locales of Los Angeles as well.

