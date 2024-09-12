Carl Koppelman: Where is the Websleuth Now?

Aundria Bowman went missing from her home in Hamilton, Michigan, in March 1989, and the case had gone cold with no leads until a man from California contacted the police. Carl Koppelman, who had been compiling a database of missing women and children in the U.S., came across a report in early 2010 about an unidentified body found in Racine, Wisconsin, in 1999. After cross-referencing the details with his database, he identified Aundria as a potential match. Netflix’s ‘Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter’ explores how Carl’s efforts set off a chain of events that led to the discovery of the killer, who was much closer to home than anyone expected.

Carl’s Interest Reopened Aundria Bowman’s Disappearance Case

In 2009, Carl Koppelman took a break from his career as an accountant to care for his elderly mother in Torrance, California. During this time, he discovered Websleuths, a website that featured details about unsolved and cold cases. He noticed that while a wealth of information was available, it was not well-organized. Motivated by this, he began creating a database of missing and unidentified individuals. His efforts proved valuable, as his database contributed to identifying some cases, making the work both rewarding and impactful.

In early 2010, Carl Koppelman came across a report about a Jane Doe whose body had been found in Racine, Wisconsin, in 1999. He compared the post-mortem photo with his database and noticed a striking resemblance to Aundria Michelle Bowman, a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home in March 1989. By matching details such as age, location, and facial features, Carl alerted the police to his suspicions. Although the DNA did not match, Carl became a close confidant of Cathy Terkanian, a woman who was eager to learn about her missing daughter. She had placed her child for adoption when Aundria was just nine months old and had no other information about her.

Carl worked closely with Cathy in the following years, assisting her with information from her established online community. He began investigating Dennis Bowman after Metta McLeod claimed that Dennis had kidnapped her in 1989. Carl systematically analyzed the data and even traveled to Michigan with Cathy to seek answers. He remained deeply involved in the case until Dennis was brought to justice. He graciously accepted Cathy’s thanks for initiating the progress on the case.

Carl Koppelman Has Resumed Working as an Accountant

In 2018, Carl Koppelman returned to the finance industry. He started with Levine Management Group for a few months before joining The John Thomas Dye School in November 2018. By February 2019, he had started working as a senior accountant for the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and later for the UCLA Finance Department. These roles were all contractual positions arranged through Robert Half, a recruiting agency, and Carl continues to appreciate the flexibility these projects offer. A graduate of California State University, he values the work structure that allows him to balance his professional life with his other passions.

Carl Koppelman is Lending His Expertise to a Nonprofit Today

Carl has been volunteering as a Forensic Genealogist with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization that uses genetic technology to identify and locate missing persons. Over the years, Carl has developed significant skills in this role and has become an inspiration to many. He is dedicated to the cause, often highlighting critical reports and ensuring people understand the best practices and how to protect themselves when assisting in these efforts. Carl’s expertise in forensic reconstruction has helped numerous families find closure. His contributions to high-profile cases, such as the 1979 murder of Tammy Jo Alexander and the identification of Sherri Ann Jarvis, have been particularly impactful.

Carl Koppelman’s Fascination for Travel Has Only Grown

Carl is settled in Torrance, California, where he has continued to immerse himself in his work since his mother’s passing in 2017. His siblings—John and Paul Koppelman and his sister Marie Kitchen—and their families frequently visit him, turning these gatherings into cherished family events filled with laughter and warmth. Carl’s life outside work is just as vibrant. He is a passionate traveler, and his adventures have taken him to some of the most extraordinary corners of the globe. From the serene landscapes of New Zealand to the ancient wonders of Egypt and the mystical allure of Myanmar, Carl has explored and embraced diverse cultures and experiences. As he continues to explore the world, Carl remains excited about the many adventures that lie ahead, looking forward to new experiences and the chance to learn from every corner of the globe.

Read More: Al Brocchini: Where is the Modesto PD Detective Now?