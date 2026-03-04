Are Carmen and Junior From Blue Therapy Still Together?

Carmen Amelia and Junior Bluey Quartey were just young teenagers when they first came across one another in school, unaware they would soon end up falling head over heels in love. The couple eventually tied the knot too, but as explored in Netflix’s ‘Blue Therapy,’ they found themselves at a crossroads of nothing but fights and struggles after two decades together. Therefore, they decided to go to therapy with an open mind as well as heart, knowing it would be a very daunting, personal, and vulnerable experience for them as individuals and as a couple.

Carmen Amelia and Junior Quartey Felt Betrayed By Each Other

The moment Carmen and Junior stepped into couples therapist Karen Doherty’s room, the primary issue between them became apparent — they simply weren’t listening to one another. It turned out that because they had been in an argumentative and defensive headspace for a while, they were more focused on ensuring their point got across rather than hearing their partner. This was to such an extent that even normal comments had started to feel like accusations for them, resulting in a complete breakdown of affection, communication, and trust.

The fact that Carmen had asked Junior for a divorce on his birthday after reaching a breaking point a few years prior was something he had trouble letting go of, too. He doesn’t believe in divorce, and his wife knows that, so the simple act of asking for it on a day when they should have been celebrating felt like complete betrayal to him. They eventually managed to reconnect and welcome their third child into the world, but their problems soon started all over again when they couldn’t figure out how to communicate. His getting a vasectomy without discussing it with his wife or even freezing his sperm, despite knowing she wanted to have a big family with at least 4 children, didn’t help them either.

Carmen Amelia and Junior Quartey Are Working Towards Their Happily Ever After

Although Camen and Junior had trouble letting go of the past, they gradually started trying to understand their partne r’s perspective and why they felt the need to go to the extremes they did. That’s when they realized they both wanted to feel a sense of control in their relationship because they had no idea where they were heading and did not want to end up getting hurt first. In other words, what was driving them was an inadvertent fear of losing one another, and once they understood this, their communication as well as trust levels improved instantaneously. There was always love between them, they just had to dig a little deeper for it to surface after letting go of all insecurities and invulnerabilities.

In other words, it appears as if Carmen and Junior are still together, trying their best to move forward from their differences for the sake of their love, their family, and the future they always planned to have. According to their own accounts, though, they are continuing with couples therapy because they know they need a neutral third party to mediate when they are having difficult conversations, at least for a while. They have also since indicated that if things continue to improve between them the way they have been recently, they will have a conversation about a possible vasectomy reversal to expand their family.



Carmen Amelia and Junior Quartey Are Both Successful Professionals in Their Own Right

Having always had a keen interest in all things beauty, fashion, and self-care, Carmen ultimately decided to pursue a career in a similar field and has since established herself as a luxury hairstylist. She actually specializes in bridal/wedding events, which has earned her such significance that her work has even been featured in publications like Vogue Spain, The Wed, and Wedding Ideas. As if that’s not enough, she is also a rising influencer, sharing her signature styling tips, favorite products, and overall advice through her social media platforms.

As for Junior, whose stage name is Bluey, he is a passionate DJ as well as Producer currently associated with three different record labels: Nervous Records, Sola Music, and Idris Elba’s 7Wallace. With roots in Accra, Ghana, he rose to prominence in the London underground scene before blowing up in the mainstream, earning opportunities to perform across the globe. He has opened for several renowned artists over the years and even headlined at spots like Beams London, Marque Vegas, Ministry of Sound, and more. Over the years, he has also released several original singles, with his debut being “Wine It” in 2021. Most recently, in February 2026, he shared with fans his entire 1-hour Afro House set from his Naples Sunset Session.