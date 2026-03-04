Are Mons and Shay Still From Blue Therapy Together?

Although Mons and Shay from Netflix’s ‘Blue Therapy’ had been together for 2½ years and were living together, they were still just finding their footing when they first stepped into the show. That’s because they were struggling with significant trust issues from the get-go, stemming from a difference in opinion of what infidelity is, low communication, and past actions as well as experiences. The couple truly believed therapy would help them find their way to one another in a way that ensures they don’t lose any part of what they had already built or their individualism in any capacity.

Mons and Shay Gradually Realized They Were Both Lacking in Different Areas

It was Mons who had signed her and Shay up for therapy under renowned professional Karen Doherty, under the belief it was time for them to either address their troubles head-on or walk away. She was tired of going around in circles, so she expressed all her frustrations in the first session itself, driving her partner to admit they do love outside attention and have once physically cheated. When asked how they would feel if their love did the same thing, they asserted they wouldn’t like it at all, which paved the way for further conversations regarding respect, trust, and understanding.

As time passed, Shay revealed they always felt as if they needed to ask Mons for permission whenever they wanted to go out, but it wasn’t because they believed she was controlling. They said they love letting loose with friends—even without other females around— but they wondered if they shouldn’t because their partner didn’t have any close social circles. It turns out the latter hadn’t even realized that when she gets into a relationship, she becomes quite dependent on and ingrained with her partner, which inadvertently puts a lot of pressure on their bond.

Mons and Shay Likely Continue to Navigate Their Issues For a Brighter Future

Since neither Mons nor Shay wants to carry on a cycle of disappointment, it appears as if they have decided to continue with couples therapy for as long as necessary and then some. After all, that’s what opened their eyes to the fact that they both need to work on themselves as individuals before they can even think of being a good partner in their romantic involvement. Whether or not there was love between them was never a question, but it was difficult for them to ascertain if there was communication, respect, and trust, which they have now started to build.

In other words, from what we can tell, it appears as if Mons and Shay are stronger than ever as of writing, determined to figure out how to be the best version of themselves for one another. We should mention that the London natives have not yet confirmed their relationship status, but we wholly believe they have continued their romance based on everything they have been through. Moreover, as of writing, they not only follow one another on their respective social media accounts but also seem to be in contact with each other’s friends, family, and loved ones, which is a big clue. Furthermore, they often even post pictures from the same area on the same day.



Mons and Shay Are Dedicated to Their Respective Creative Careers

Although Mons did not shy away from anything on the aforementioned show, it seems like she actually prefers to keep her personal life well away from the limelight for privacy reasons. So, all we know for certain is that the 28-year-old travel enthusiast is a 2025 National Children & Young People Awards nominee and an entrepreneurial Web/Graphic Designer. She currently operates her own brand by the name of MJE CRE, under which she offers a wide range of services, including Album Cover Artwork, Business Presentation Design, Filters, Leaflet & Flyer Design, Logo Design, Motion Graphics, Poster Design, and Website Design, among others.

Coming to Shay, who stylizes their name as SHXY, is a professional DJ with at least 5 years of experience as of writing. Their signature sound is a blend of fresh heat with modern soul and timeless classics, as they want their audience to enjoy the beats while living in nostalgia. They even have a Soundcloud account for this purpose, where their most recent track, released February 2026, is a an R&B Mix titled ‘Worst Behaviour.’