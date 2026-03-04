Are Debbie and Kelvin From Blue Therapy Still Together?

In Netflix’s ‘Blue Therapy,’ Debbie Lola and Kelvin Adabla’s relationship came across as complex, owing to how they navigated their issues. After all, when we first came across them as they started couples therapy at the former’s behest, it was as if the latter had no idea there were even any serious long-term troubles between them. He knew he was spending a lot more time at work than usual because he had recently established a new business, but he didn’t know his partner was actually considering walking away for good.

Debbie Lola and Kelvin Adabla’s Communication Issues Proved to be Their Biggest Roadblock

While Debbie Lola knew early on that the partner she had chosen was an ambitious young man, she never imagined he would become a workaholic and let everything else slip away. In her eyes, that’s precisely what Kelvin Adabla became when he began canceling birthday dinners, dates, and more before just giving her expensive gifts as an apology, but it wasn’t enough for her. She wanted him – his attention, his care, his efforts, his love, and his time – so the gifts had started irritating her more than anything else as they grew into a symbol of how he had disappointed her.

Kelvin was taken aback by the statements of his partner of 7 years because he truly believed the pressure he was under to make his business work would be temporary, just until he had established himself. However, for Debbie, it was still a lot despite her understanding of his emotional connection to his restaurant, as he had managed to lease the same spot where his mother once operated her eatery. The fact that Kelvin continued to be late, not emotionally show up for her, and not stand up to his mother when his mother made a remark about Debbie not being “the one” didn’t help matters between them either.

Debbie and Kelvin Have Managed to Find Their Way Back to Each Other

Although Debbie and Kelvin struggled a lot to find common ground or a compromise that seemed fair to both, they took their time, did their therapy homework, and gradually worked towards each other. They realized they had to separate their personal and professional lives to ensure they thrived. Therefore, she made it clear she would stop coming into his shop to help with the little things as she usually did. That’s because he had started to subconsciously see that as quality time, which wasn’t okay with her, and he also agreed to begin carving out time and making genuine efforts towards their couple.

It could not have been a smooth transition, but it appears to have worked wonders for Debbie and Kelvin, as they have evolved to a point where they are arguably at their strongest as of writing. From what we can tell, they still have good days and bad days, but now they have the tools to face such issues head-on instead of letting them simmer until they reach a literal breaking point. Honestly, from what we can tell, there is an immense level of affection, communication, love, kindness, trust, and now understanding between them, which is all that will matter in the long run.



Debbie and Kelvin Are Thriving in Their Respective Professions Today

Having earned a promotion at her job as an Executive Assistant, Debbie is much busier today than she was in the past couple of years, which she has welcomed with open arms. That’s because she admittedly loves her profession and her independence, plus the fact that she now understands a bit more about where Kelvin was coming from has also been significant. On a more personal level, the London resident is a fitness and travel enthusiast, having visited Dubai in December 2019, Turkey in November 2020, Spain in April 2023, Mexico in May 2023, Ghana in April 2024, Spain again in April 2024, and Nigeria in September 2025.

As for Kelvin, the Gunnersbury Catholic School graduate was a Customer Service Specialist at John Lewis & Partners before he found his passion in cooking. He served as an Intern at Annabel’s Club from September 2018 to March 2019, and then joined UHNWI Services in December 2020. That’s where he grew from a Personal Assistant to a Private Chef prior to finding his calling as a Nutrition Specialist in January 2023, a title he maintains to this day. In fact, today, he is the proud owner of Chip N Jerk in central London, a private chef catering to clients, carnivals, and events alike, as well as the operator of his own brand, Kelvin Adabla’s Nutrition & Wellness. Like Debbie, he is also a travel enthusiast, having visited Thailand, Antigua, Spain, Dubai, and Ghana in 2025 alone.