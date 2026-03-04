Are Yasmin and Mike From Blue Therapy Still Together?

Although everything appeared almost idyllic between Yasmin and Mike Daramola from the outside after 5 years together, the reality behind closed doors was so different that it affected their daily lives. They happily welcomed a son into their world in September 2022, while already raising a child from his previous relationship. They even got engaged in January 2024, but soon began facing troubles. Instead of planning a wedding, they were having financial issues, intimacy issues, and trust issues, all of which stemmed from an overall breakdown in communication, energies, as well as vulnerability.

Yasmin and Mike Daramola Were Ready to Work Towards Their Happiness

While it was Yasmin’s idea for her and Mike to start couples therapy because she was worried about his impulsive spending habits, he was on board with the entire process, despite it being incredibly hard. In fact, he not only listened to all her concerns, even if it made him feel like a “child” being lectured, but he also admitted to having more credit than she knew and that he’d lost his job two months prior. These secrets felt like betrayals to her because she never minded being the bigger contributor or the breadwinner of their household, just as long as she knew they were working towards the same goals.

What Yasmin didn’t realize until later in the process was that Mike was feeling emasculated, especially because they were also having intimacy issues despite his making it clear how much he adored her. Little did he know she was struggling with self-confidence after having their son, so in the moments he found her most beautiful with a messy bun and sweatpants, she was feeling icky in her own skin. Thankfully, they were both open to grow as individuals as well as together, so their following through with their homework of control, patience, trust, and united thinking proved wonders for them.

Yasmin and Mike Daramola Are Joyously Expanding Their Family

Yasmin and Mike’s relationship is the perfect example of how a couple can get through anything if they are receptive to communication and to vulnerability, without making it about themselves. After all, in any relationship, it is always the individual involved against the problem, not them against one another, so even a little bit of grace, respect, trust, understanding, and contact can go a long way. In other words, yes, the London natives are still very much head over heels in love with one another, determined to make it down the aisle one day before spending forever in blissful matrimony.

As if that’s not enough, it turns out therapy helped Yasmin and Mike to such an extent that all their intimacy issues soon went down the drain because they are now expecting their second child together. The couple is obviously over the moon about expanding their little family and hopes to maintain this familial joy that is now ever-present in their household, all the while not neglecting any aspect of their romance. Therapy helped Mike figure out his relationship with money, as he used his severance not to buy himself a car but to pay off some of his debt, which further helped his connection with Yasmin, too.



Yasmin and Mike Daramola’s Priority Appears to be Their Family Today

While Yasmin is a proud educator who has dedicated her life to shaping the minds of the next generation of our world, she is also a daughter, a fiancée, and a mother. Therefore, whenever she is not working, she ensures to give herself wholly to her family because she believes there is no greater joy than being surrounded by those whose love is unconditional. Mike shares this sentiment, too, which is part of what makes them an incredible duo, as evidenced by their personal family blog, DoingMumandDad, on Instagram and YouTube.

Coming to Mike’s personal standing, from what we can tell, he has since evolved into a Postman – it is not a job he believed he would ever have, but he is proud to finally get back on his own two feet. On the other hand, he is also a rising public figure who doesn’t shy away from sharing advice on social media, doing skits, providing comic commentary, or simply expressing what it is to be a family man. The soon-to-be parents of three appear perfectly content with their life together as of writing and seem excited for what the future could bring, which is all that matters in the long run.