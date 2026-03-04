Are Daisy and Jay From Blue Therapy Still Together?

The moment Daisy Agyarko and Jay Sqrd stepped into Netflix’s ‘Blue Therapy,’ they made it clear that trust has always been quite a big issue in their on-and-off relationship of 5 years. While she struggled to see him as someone she could rely on for support, both in daily life and in vulnerable moments, he couldn’t let go of some things from the past, despite believing he was all in. Therefore, they decided to start couples therapy in the hopes of fixing what had broken between them so as to maybe be a cohesive family unit, alongside their beautiful young daughter, Alora.

Daisy Agyarko and Jay Sqrd Couldn’t See Eye to Eye Despite Best Efforts

Although Daisy Agyarko and Joseph “Jay” Sqrd both wholeheartedly believed they shared a deep-rooted romantic connection, they also knew they were struggling to communicate and solve issues. Therefore, they sought out professional help, which is where it came to light that neither was able to let go of some essence of resentment to really reconnect and find comfortable vulnerability. She admitted that while he was there throughout her pregnancy with Alora, despite being separated at the time, the fact that he left to get a tattoo the day after she gave birth left her feeling abandoned.

Daisy was further deeply hurt when Jay later confessed that he’d kissed another woman while they were broken up, leading her to state she had planned a few dates with someone else, but never went. They both realized at some point they were not being authentic or honest with one another; instead, they were living “tit-for-tat,” only for it to open up a path to many deeper, much-needed discussions. The topic of expanding their family also came up, and it soon turned into an argument as they were on two completely different pages, leading them to decide it was high time to part ways.

Daisy Agyarko and Jay Sqrd Seem to Have Gone Their Separate Ways

While Daisy was certain she was not going to be open to expanding their family as she only wanted as many children as she could handle alone, Jay emphatically asserted he always wanted 3 or 4. He even claimed he felt led on, as they had discussed this beforehand, but she clarified that things had changed for her upon having Alora, as her lived experiences were vastly different from her expectations. This ended up being a deal-breaker for them both, so they soon called their romance quits for good after 5 years together and are now simply co-parenting their now almost 2-year-old daughter, Alora.

Since Daisy and Jay were on-again, off-again throughout their relationship, there is still a door potentially open for them, as they believe they had initially found one another for a reason. However, it doesn’t appear they have, or are ready to, rekindle their bond in any capacity as of writing, especially since they no longer live together and seem to lead truly independent lives. From what we can tell, they are happily co-parenting their little girl to the best of their abilities, but they are also moving forward with their own lives to establish themselves as individuals.



Daisy and Jay Are Embracing Every Opportunity Coming Their Way

Even though Daisy graduated from Birmingham City University with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing in 2023, she had long recognized her passion for the field and kick-started her career. After a couple of years as a self-employed hairdresser and a professional Customer Service Representative, she joined Selfridges as a Sales & Marketing Assistant in January 2022. In June of the same year, she made the jump to IntoLive, where she evolved from a Marketing Assistant to a Social Media Marketing Specialist before becoming a Social Media Marketing Executive at Workplace Futures Group from November 2023 to January 2024. Since then, though, she has been serving as a Social Media Marketing Manager at ARKOWear, all the while also embracing motherhood, brand deals, and traveling opportunities.

Coming to Jay, it seems the young London native is a rising public figure building a sparkling career in entertainment as a music artist, podcast host, and presenter/reporter. In fact, he has a SoundCloud profile through which he shares his original work. He also served as the creator and host of the ‘Social Media Is Not Real Life’ podcast on his YouTube channel, though no new episodes have been released since early 2023. Furthermore, he appeared as an interviewer at the official 2025 BFH Gala for creatives. Whenever he is not involved in any of these creative fields, he is either spending quality time with his daughter, networking, modeling for different brands, or traveling to beautiful places like Nigeria, Dubai, and Cyprus.