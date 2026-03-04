Are Maria and Viktor From Blue Therapy Still Together?

If Maria Om and Viktor from Netflix’s ‘Blue Therapy’ seemed familiar to you in any capacity, the truth is you genuinely might have seen them before on your television screens or social media accounts. That’s because they are professional content creators who have even featured on ITV’s Olivia Attwood-hosted 2024 reality relationship show ‘Bad Boyfriends’ as one of the core cast couples. The reason they had found themselves in the latter was the same reason they discussed in couples therapy in the former recently — after many years together, she is ready for the next step, but he isn’t.

Maria Om and Viktor Struggled to Figure Out if Their Values Really Align

It was around 2018 that Maria Om first became romantically involved with Viktor, shortly after which they became relationship influencers with the mutual goal of building an empire together. According to her accounts, she believed they were also on the same page regarding their personal future expectations, especially because he gave her beautiful promise rings on her birthday twice. She said the first came within two years of their connection, and the second came when they were 4 years in, but he has maintained they were just rings he got because he knew she would love them.

Maria and Viktor definitely had a lot of love between them, yet while she saw herself as at least engaged after 7 years, he struggled with the idea because he didn’t see a “good enough reason” for change. It later came to light that he struggled with being too vulnerable due to childhood experiences and also believed he wasn’t getting any respect from her family, which was only closing him off to the idea even more. Thankfully, with the help of therapist Karen Doherty, they learned to communicate better, even when emotionally charged, enabling them to be more open than they have been in ages.

Maria Om and Viktor Still Appear Head Over Heels in Love

Although Maria and Viktor did not walk away from the experience with clear answers regarding what their future holds or if their timelines align, they definitely learned the necessary skills to navigate tough times. Therefore, we’re happy to report that they are not only still together but also stronger than ever, with the unwavering intention of continuing to build towards a forever of joy, love, as well as success. The fact that they have been able to eradicate some issues entirely simply by being more trusting and then smoothing things down between them and her family has also helped them a lot along the way.

As for how we are so certain about their current relationship status, Maria and Viktor have actually made it clear they are not going to let anything or anyone come in between them anytime soon. In fact, they have continuously been sharing couple content over the past few months, including viral challenges, storytimes, sketches, trends, and much more, all of which is evidence of their love. The duo recently even celebrated their 8th anniversary together, posting on their shared account on February 15, 2026, “8 years together and we are still in our honeymoon phase 🩷🥹 wishing everyone a great Valentine’s 💌”



Maria Om and Viktor Continue to Focus on One Another and Their Empire

As a proud British native with Nigerian roots, Maria Om has never shied away from embracing her culture or sharing the same on social media, whether or not it’s in connection with her relationship. Thus, to a certain extent, she is a lifestyle influencer too, preferring to share more of her personal experiences on her own account across most online platforms. We should also mention that it appears she is a certified Midwife, as she reportedly earned a degree in the same in 2023 while already pursuing content creation full-time. As if that’s not enough, she is also an influencer manager, juggling all these roles to provide for herself, her partner, and her parents, which is a big part of her culture.

Coming to Viktor, in an individualistic sense, he prefers to stream more than create vlog-like video content, so he conveys his passion for sports, video games, and more through that. In fact, apart from being a TikToker, Instagram creator, and YouTuber, he is a Twitch streamer, where he plays games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and The Sims 4 for his significant fan following. Honestly, with his and Maria’s continued romantic involvement as well as their love for easy-going content, family, fitness, reality television, travel, and more, we can not wait to see what’s in the cards for them next.