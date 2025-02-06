Carol Blevins: What Happened to the Police Informant?

During the 2000s, the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT) was committing all kinds of crimes across the state of Texas. In order to put an end to their violent actions and gradually get them off the streets, Richard Boehning created a task force consisting of dozens of competent detectives and other officials. Several years of investigation later, they managed to achieve their mission, but not without the crucial assistance of Carol Blevins, who served as a police informant infiltrating the white supremacist organization for three years. The entire operation and her bravery are explored in Max’s ‘The Takedown: American Aryans,’ a docuseries focusing on the ABT crimes.

Carol Blevins Met an ABT Member While Working as an Exotic Dancer

Growing up in Murphy, Texas, Carol Blevins, daughter of Sandra and Ike Blevins, attended Plano East Senior High School, where she was not only on the varsity drill team but also played basketball and volleyball. Besides sports, she was also passionate about dancing, especially tap, jazz, and ballet. As a matter of fact, for about a decade of her childhood, she went to dance classes six days a week. She was lucky to have a supportive pair of parents. As she grew up, she became a church camp counselor before she got into drugs, which resulted in her having multiple run-ins with the law over the next few years.

Drugs took hold of her life, and she started working at a strip club. Not long after, she crossed paths with Michael “Crash” Bianculli, a rising officer in the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT). Through him, she was introduced to the white supremacist group and eventually became his girlfriend, or rather, his featherwood. Their relationship could be compared to a rollercoaster ride as the couple went through lots of ups and downs, according to Carol. She claimed that at one moment, he used to treat her like a princess, and the next, he physically assaulted her.

However, when Michael was arrested for pimping and identity theft in 2005, the detective proposed him to become their informant. He agreed and started giving away information about the gang’s activities to the authorities. In 2008, he was sentenced to three years in prison for beating his mother. Around November 2010, when he was released from jail, she was studying audio engineering at Collin College. After staying an informant for the police for about five years, he was stripped of those responsibilities as he was found in possession of crack cocaine. That’s when Carol’s stint as a police informant began.

Carol Blevins Helped Law Enforcement Apprehend More Than a Dozen ABT Members

Over the next few years, she not only helped the detectives put several members of the brotherhood behind bars, but she also managed to move up the ranks and eventually become the featherwood of General James “Skitz” Sampsell, who was the most powerful man in the gang at the time. Patiently waiting for the right time, the police were close to entirely eradicating an extremist group off the streets in a single crime indictment, thanks to the brave efforts of Carol Blevins. While she had been doing a good job pretending to be on their side, James and other members of the organization suspected her to be a snitch.

Although he had a soft corner for her, she knew he would kill her if he found out the truth. Before that happened, she teamed up with an undercover FBI agent, set him up, and got him arrested in the parking lot of a Walmart during a drug deal in January 2013. After her three years of working as an informant, she led to the convictions of at least 13 ABT members. Soon after James’ arrest, he reportedly ordered his gang members to hunt down Carol and exterminate her.

Carol Blevins’ Involvement With the ABT Had Severe Consequences on Her Mental Health

Several years later, Carol Blevins had been suffering from the consequences of being a part of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. She felt threatened even after parting ways with the organization because of the target on her back. At one point in time, she reportedly studied computer network administration at DeVry University, but it’s not certain if she completed the course or pursued anything related to that. Around 2017, she reportedly tried to take her own life by consuming dozens of pills at one go. Somehow, she survived the ordeal and woke up after a couple of days. As of 2017, she was reportedly getting by in the Dallas area with the help of a disability check and charity from her father, who was proud of how she helped the police but also terrified at the same time because it was dangerous for her and her family.

According to medical reports, she was battling several mental illnesses at once, including borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Due to her serious mental condition, she had been admitted to different psychiatric hospitals approximately 20 times in the 2010s. In an interview with Scott Farwell, she opened up about what she desired from life. She said, “I’m looking for somewhere I belong, but that will never happen, because I don’t belong anywhere. I want to get married, I want to have somebody, I want to get old with somebody, I want to have somebody and not have to pretend.” Ever since that interview, she has reportedly stayed under the radar and away from the public eye.

