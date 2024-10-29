Carol Rainey: What Happened to Budd Hopkins’ Ex-Wife?

Netflix’s ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ dives into the alleged alien abduction story of Linda Napolitano. In the documentary, Carol Rainey, who was married to UFO researcher Budd Hopkins during the height of Napolitano’s case, shares her insights and critiques of the events surrounding the case. Rainey expresses skepticism about some of Linda’s claims, suggesting they may have been exaggerated. She also alleges that Hopkins, in his enthusiasm for the case, may have misrepresented or influenced Napolitano’s account over the years. Rainey’s critiques have had lasting impacts, as she presents evidence she believes contradicts much of Napolitano’s story and questions the validity of her claims.

Carol Rainey Grew Up in a Fundamentalist Environment

Carol S. Rainey was born in Bloomington, Illinois, to Lawrence W. and Margaret L. Macy. Her family belonged to the Plymouth Brethren, a Christian movement rooted in strict biblical teachings and a separation from worldly practices. The Brethren advocate for a simple, conservative lifestyle, often discouraging interaction with broader society to maintain the purity of faith. Growing up in this insulated environment among a small community of 72 people in Normal, Illinois, she was raised to be wary of the outside world. As she grew older, however, Carol began to question these teachings and resisted the restrictive expectations of her community. This caused tension with her father, who was deeply committed to the family’s beliefs.

Ultimately, her refusal to conform led him to ask her to leave, severing her from everything familiar. Overnight, she lost her family and the only way of life she had ever known. Carol soon found her footing, enrolling at Illinois State University and later pursuing a degree in filmmaking at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. By the late 1980s, she was working as a documentary filmmaker for VelvetEye Productions, focusing on science-related films. During this period, she met Budd Hopkins, a well-known figure in UFO research and alleged alien abduction cases. Although Carol was initially skeptical, Budd invited her to New York to observe his work firsthand, giving her an inside look at his investigations. Their shared experiences eventually led to a romantic relationship, and in 1996, they married.

Carol Rainey Started Doubting Budd Hopkins’ Work After Reviewing the Evidence

Initially, Carol Rainey believed Linda Napolitano’s story and observed her husband, Budd Hopkins, as he guided Linda through hypnosis sessions to retrieve memories of her alleged alien abduction. However, over time, Carol’s doubts began to grow, and she increasingly questioned the validity of Linda’s account. She felt Linda’s story might be exaggerated and began scrutinizing the evidence more closely.

Carol investigated witness accounts related to Linda’s experience but found them inconsistent and lacking in credibility. She also suspected that some of the letters Linda had provided as evidence were fabricated. This skepticism eventually extended to Budd’s approach, and Carol openly critiqued his investigative methods. She expressed concerns that Budd may have overlooked inconsistencies in Linda’s story, leading her to question his objectivity in documenting and publicizing the case. Her stance, which became increasingly vocal, led to tensions in their professional and personal relationship.

The two of them eventually got divorced in 2006. From then on, Carol voiced her concerns more publicly, emphasizing potential ethical issues in the field. In a 2011 Paratopia Magazine article titled ‘The Priests of High Strangeness, ‘ she suggested that certain investigative methods in the UFO community might be reinforcing false memories or promoting exaggerated narratives without adequate evidence. The article got a lot of attention and raised questions about the use of scientific rigor in investigating unusual phenomena. As a result, Budd’s book ‘Witnessed: The True Story of the Brooklyn Bridge UFO Abductions’ was not republished, and even the film that he wanted to make never came to fruition.

Carol Rainey Lived a Long and Successful Life Both Personally and Professionally

Carol Rainey maintained a successful career in filmmaking, gathering numerous accolades along the way. She served as the Director of Media Development at New England Research Institutes (NERI) and held senior creative roles with MultiVision Digital NYC and VizWiz Productions. Alongside this, she continued her association with VelvetEye Productions, applying her expertise as a Medical Science Writer to secure over $16.8 million in grant funding for various institutions like the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Carol remained committed to producing films on medical and scientific topics and collaborated with notable production companies like PBS, building a respected name in the industry for her contributions to science communication and media development.

Carol’s personal life also blossomed as she found love again with John Sanna. Together, they welcomed a daughter, Brooke Rainey-Sanna. The couple embraced adventure, spending considerable time traveling to places like Boston, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and even Fez, Morocco. In 2017, seeking a more peaceful life closer to family, Carol and John moved to Tiverton, Rhode Island. Their grandson, Kaylis Brynn Rainey, quickly became the apple of their eye, often visiting them along with his mother, bringing joy and warmth to their home. When Budd Hopkins passed away in 2011, Carol took the opportunity to reflect on the life they led and it seemed like she had put her qualms to rest by then.

Carol had been diagnosed with mild pulmonary fibrosis, but her doctors assured her that it was not a fatal condition and that she had time to manage it. However, on August 11, 2023, she suffered a sudden heart attack, leading to pneumonia that worsened her pre-existing condition and advanced it to the end stage much earlier than anticipated. She was admitted to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts. One of her poignant reflections before passing was her regret at not being able to return to her sunny apartment or see her beloved pets, Bowie and Figaro, again. Carol, 74, peacefully passed away on September 17, 2023. Her impact on those who knew her was profound, and they came together to celebrate her life, remembering her as an incredible and resilient woman who touched many hearts.

Read More: Budd Hopkins: How Did the Alien Researcher Die?