Rosemary Osnato: Where is the Alleged Alien Abductee Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ delving deep into arguably one of the most baffling cases of possible extraterrestrial existence to have come to the limelight, it’s honestly no surprise a few related cases are also now being re-examined. Amongst them is Rosemary Osnato, not only because she allegedly had a similar experience around the same time in her home state of New York but also because she was briefly featured in the documentary series.

Rosemary Osnato Was Left Traumatized by Her Alleged Alien Abduction

It was around the early 1980s when the whole world turned upside down for Bronx, New York, native Rosemary Osnato as she believes she was abducted from her roof by aliens. She has described this experience as one of the most haunting of her life as she recalls gray people and a spaceship shaped like a flat football, within the walls of which she claims she was treated with “no respect at all.” In her own words, per the New York Times, she felt like a trapped animal through the kidnapping, especially because all the aliens allegedly did was stare at her as if they were examining/experimenting on her body.

That’s why Rosemary has always maintained she dislikes when people envy or ridicule her for what she believes was her experience because it wasn’t pleasant in any way, shape, or form. According to her experiences, whenever people find out about her claims of having been abducted by aliens, they have one of two reactions: they either treat her like a saint and wish to know everything about it so as to make sense of it, or they treat her as if she is weird/crazy. It’s thus no surprise that she has never had any interest in aliens or UFOs except, she asserts, “to laugh at those Enquirer headlines.”

Budd Hopkins’ Abductee Sessions Were Rosemary Osnato’s Solace

Owing to everything Rosemary heard when she first came forward with her claims, ufologist Budd Hopkins’ alien abductee support group sessions at his home became her safe space. That’s because this was the only place where she could freely talk about her experiences among those who understood what she went through and felt validated for her reactions. She admittedly couldn’t talk about this to friends, family, or any other loved ones because they couldn’t understand the intricacies of it, but the support group did, and that helped her tremendously to process and move on.

Therefore, it honestly comes as no surprise Rosemary has never been very vocal about the details of her alleged alien experiences. She wants the world to know that she believes such a thing happened to her and that it has a lot of significance, but she is not interested in rehashing all the details again. After all, in those moments, she was not in control of her own body, and it was painfully traumatizing for her in ways no one could even imagine. She did understand that Budd, too, was doing his job as a ufologist, but the way he handled situations made people feel at ease, and he never pushed them beyond her comfort zone, which made her feel safe in his support group.

Rosemary Osnato is an Artist Through and Through

According to records, Rosemary was just a young girl when she first developed an interest in the world of art, which drove her to attend the High School of Art and Design. She then went on to graduate from the Art Students League before pursuing her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from the Parsons School School of Visual Arts, meaning she has been an illustrator, designer, and creative being since she was a young girl. Art thus helped her healing process too, enabling her to shine in Manhattan for over three decades before she chose to switch her medium and ultimately retire for good around the 2010s.

Whether it be formal illustrations, sculptures, oil paintings, or personal forms of symbolism, Rosemary actually specialized in everything before she chose to hand up her brushes for good. So, today, this Montague, New Jersey resident is simply leading a relaxed life well away from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple while also still being surrounded by loved ones. She doesn’t appear to be involved in any sort of romantic relationship at the moment, yet it does appear as if she has a lot of families by her side who support her in every endeavor. We should also mention that this food enthusiast and dog mom is not shy about expressing her political opinions or speaking up for the causes she supports, like the Alzheimer’s Association.

