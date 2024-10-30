John Velez: Where is the Alleged Alien Abductee Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ living up to its title in every way conceivable, we get an insight into arguably the most complex claim of extraterrestrial existence to have come to light. That’s because it delves deep into the tale of New York housewife Linda Napolitano and her assertion of having been kidnapped by aliens from her 12-floor bedroom on a cold November 1989 night. It thus also includes a couple of similar accounts in support, including that of fellow Big Apple native John Velez, whose experiences as a young boy as well as in 1987 turned his world upside down.

John Velez Has Never Been Shy About His Alleged Encounters

It was reportedly back when John was just a young boy that he first saw spheres of lights in the night sky from his bedroom window, only to never speak about it as he didn’t know if they were real. However, this perspective changed to become a lot more clearer in 1987 as he believes a glowing silver UFO shaped like a flattened football came to a stop right above his New York home. There were at least a half dozen gray beings waiting for him on his front porch, following which he lost all control of his own body and was levitated towards their vessel without a single word.

According to John’s accounts, they experimented on him in the worst of ways as if to figure out who he was and how humans reproduced, and it felt extremely violating for him. After all, he has since claimed that they not only stuck a long rod into his nose but also induced an erection before getting his sperm through a cone-shaped machine and much, much more. In other words, his body was his in those moments, which is why he believes their goal was allegedly some sort of intergalactic, interspecies breeding project, a claim even ufologist Budd Hopkins held for years.

John Velez Worked Alongside Budd Hopkins For Years

While many who have allegedly faced beings from outer space and endured such experiences prefer to remain well away from the limelight in fear of ridicule, John actually jumped in it. He faced extreme ridicule and was often made fun of even on live television when he talked about such experiences alongside Budd, yet he never gave up, thanks to a sound support system. Budd was actually the one to think of it, and he held meetings in his own living room, enabling reported abductees from across the globe to connect on an alleged experience others can’t even begin to comprehend.

Whether it be the episode ‘Kidnapped by UFOs? The True Story of Alien Abductions’ of ‘Nova’ or the 1996 television film ‘Where Are All the UFOs?’ actually featured in it all. However, more importantly, there was his work alongside Budd Hopkins to raise awareness about alien existence through his experiences because he felt morally compelled to “stand up and be counted” because “there’s something serious going on.” Therefore, of course, over the past three decades, he has managed to make a good name for himself in the ufology community, resulting in him being asked to contribute to the aforementioned show too.

John Velez is Now Leading a Happy Life in Pennsylvania

Although a New York native with a graduation diploma from George Washington High School and a Bachelor’s in Computer Graphics from LIU-Brooklun, John has long moved on. He did briefly reside in Queens, too, but now he’s simply a resident of Reading, Pennsylvania, where he leads a quiet, cozy life as a retired professional who is surrounded by loved ones. However, what’s even more imperative to note is that he continues to speak on matters related to aliens and gives his accounts all in an effort to help people understand the significance of alien presence and their motivation better.

As for John’s current standing, he is admittedly just taking things one day at a time and keeping a positive attitude so as to remain in the best mental, physical, and emotional health. In fact, in one of his most recent Facebook posts, when a friend asked how he was doing, he replied he was doing as well as he could be before adding, “I’m convinced that the only reason why I’m still around and making trouble is because of how I work at maintaining a positive attitude. Attitude is 90 percent of the game.” Under the same post, as seen above, he also told another friend, “taking life one day at a time – and appreciating each moment more and more.”

