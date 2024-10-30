Why Did Linda Napolitano Fake Alien Abduction?

As a documentary series that chronicles arguably one of ufology’s most intriguing as well as most polarizing mysteries, Netflix’s ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ is unlike any other. That’s because it revolves around not just Linda Napolitano’s claims of having been taken by extraterrestrials from her home in 1989 but also a skeptic’s analysis of whether it was all a hoax. The truth is the former’s assertions have always been a source of controversy, considering how her alleged initial experience panned out before getting even stranger and stranger.

Linda Napolitano Believes She Was Experimented on by Aliens

It was on the night of November 30, 1989, when everything turned upside down for New York housewife Linda as the eerie feeling she had just as she was about to sleep became her nightmare. This former singer-turned-family woman actually had a 150,000-volt stun gun right on her bedside table for safety despite being on the 12th floor of a Manhattan high rise, but it wasn’t enough. According to her accounts, she had gotten up upon realizing she hadn’t checked behind the drapes before getting into bed, just to then see 3 gray bipedal creatures standing there.

Linda has long declared she tried to move or make some noise, yet she was paralyzed and lifted through a beam of light into a spaceship, where she was experimented on before being returned. As per her statements, she didn’t actually remember much of what they allegedly did until ufologist Elliot Budd Hopkins hypnotized her after she contacted him with concerns. After all, she had reportedly noticed a lump on her nose not long after the incident, only for a subsequent x-ray to allegedly show that there really was something lodged inside it.

What was even stranger for Linda was that when an ear, nose, and throat specialist later examined her, they allegedly found the object to be gone — there was only a buildup of cartilage, which suggested the possibility that something had been there recently. Furthermore, during the hypnosis, the mother of two reportedly also realized that the alleged aliens had been keeping track of specific people so as to continue their experiments. The fact Budd Hopkins reportedly found 23 witnesses of Linda’s alleged initial abduction was also a huge deal, especially as most of their claims validated Linda’s alleged levitation.

Linda Napolitano Feared For Her Life For More Reasons Than One

According to Linda’s own accounts, this wasn’t the only time she was allegedly abducted by aliens – there was once while she was on vacation with her husband and another with her younger son, Johnny. As per her records, she was with her husband in a cabin to celebrate their anniversary, but she claims she woke up the next morning in the middle of the nearby woods. Then, in the 1990s, she and her son were allegedly taken together and experimented on by aliens from the same Manhattan flat, years after her initial reported experience.

Therefore, of course, Linda was scared for herself and her family since the only motives they could think of were rather negative, but this was also heightened by the fact she believed she was being stalked. That’s because not long after her initial claims first went public, two men claiming to be police officers showed up at her doorstep to ask her questions about the same. They actually identified themselves as Richard and Dan, only for her to later discover they were reportedly just bodyguards for a diplomat and were witnesses of the ordeal too.

However, they were so intrigued by the matter that they allegedly even wrote letters to Budd Hopkins to verify their existence, only for things to then take a drastic turn. As per Linds, Richard and Dan actually allegedly began keeping tabs on her before going as far as to kidnap her in April 1991 to further interrogate her and see if she herself was an alien. She thankfully managed to get away, but she claims Dan abducted her again in October of the same year before going too frantic, but she again managed to escape and never saw these two again.

Linda Napolitano Has Stood by Her Claims For Decades

While Linda maintains that every single one of her assertions is true, many believe she made up her experiences as a long-drawn hoax simply in order to get attention from the world. She has also never been shy about asserting that sometimes she wishes she “were psychotic” because “at least there is treatment for that.” She even said in the documentary series that one would have to either be a sociopath or a genius to carry out this elaborate lie, but she is neither. As for why she thinks she was abducted, she once said that it was maybe to draw the attention of world leaders and steer them toward sustainability. But alas, as none of her claims can ever be verified, we can only assume she lied for media attention from across the globe and benefit from the same.

