Carol Sargent: Where is Aaron Rodgers’ Tahoe Grandma Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Aaron Rodgers: Enigma’ being a documentary series that shines a light upon not just the titular athlete’s career but also his personal life, we get an original unlike any other. That’s because it gives us a first-hand account of not just the hardships he has faced throughout his life but also how he has learned to deal with them through alternative practices and with the help of loved ones. Amongst the latter are actually his friends and a woman he often refers to as his Tahoe Grandma, a long-time fan turned friend of the starting quarterback.

Carol Sargent and Aaron Rodgers Have a Truly Lasting Friendship

Although a Bears fan through and through, Carol had grown to admire Aaron from the moment he first started playing, owing to how precise he was in his determination and skills. Therefore, when she saw him sitting alone in a golf cart one day during the Lake Tahoe, California, Celebrity Golfing Championship, she approached him to let him know her thoughts. Little did either of them know this would turn into a full-fledged conversation between them, which then turned into an acquaintanceship and then eventually careful friendship.

According to Aaron’s own accounts, there were times when Carol would be by his side throughout the four days of the championship, during which they would talk and get to know one another better. This actually went to such an extent that their friendship became well-known, and he even began referring to her as his Tahoe Grandma, especially considering his estrangement from his own family. In other words, she has been a guiding figure in his life for almost his entire career and has supported him through thick and thin – there is genuine appreciation, respect, and love between them, which they both care about more than anyone can imagine.

Carol Sargent is Leading Her Best Life These Days

While not much is known regarding Carol’s early life, upbringing, past personal experiences, or career, we do know she has been living her best possible life over the past few years. She is a Lake Tahoe, California, native, yet she has been traveling across the world and undertaking new experiences since at least the last 2010s, indicating she is possibly happily retired. Whether it be Australia, Europe, or Asia, she has actually been in every continent over the past few years – in fact, she was in New Zealand when the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning to spread in 2020, but she fortunately made it back home in time.

As per Carol’s own social media standing, she loves to swim in shallow waters under smokey skies, owing to the sense of freedom it gives her, and she adores mountains too. In fact, it appears as if going to the southern hemisphere is one of her favorite places to visit because of all the different terrains and experiences it can give one, depending on where they go. Nevertheless, she also travels a lot with the US – Utah, Vermont, and Maine; she has been everywhere right along with her partner, Dave.

