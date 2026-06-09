Where is Carson Higgins From Farmer Wants a Wife Now?

In Hulu’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ season 4, Carson Higgins did not expect her feelings to grow as much as they eventually did. She entered the experience with an open mind and a willingness to see where the journey would take her. After meeting and spending time with Sean Cavanaugh, she found herself surprised by how quickly she had come to care for someone who had been a complete stranger only a few months earlier. As their connection deepened, Carson realized that her emotions were becoming more serious with each passing week. However, the format of the series meant that nothing was guaranteed and anyone could ultimately win his heart.

Carson Higgins Made a Strong First Impression on Her Prospective Husband

During her first interaction with Sean Cavanaugh, Carson Higgins encouraged him not to overthink the decisions he would have to make throughout the process. She told him that the women would not be too hurt by his choices, a comment that immediately caught Sean’s attention. He felt that Carson might be using that mindset as a defense mechanism to avoid becoming too emotionally invested, but it also started a conversation between them. Carson explained that, for her, a person only became truly important after they had shared time and experiences together, and since Sean had only just met these women, any rejection would not weigh heavily on her heart. Sean was impressed by how confidently she expressed herself and presented her argument, which led him to invite her back to the farm.

Their connection continued to grow, and on their first one-on-one date, Sean and Carson took part in a tantric yoga class designed to encourage trust and physical closeness. The experience brought them noticeably closer together. As the season progressed, they also introduced one another to their respective families, a step that Sean admitted had taken their relationship to the next level. Although Emily Rushnell remained among his final two choices, the passion with which Sean spoke about his feelings for Carson and the possibility that he was falling in love with her seemed to hint at the direction in which his final decision might be headed.

Carson Higgins Professionally Plans Different Kinds of Weddings Today

After graduating from Argyle High School, Carson Higgins attended Texas State University, where she studied Mass Communication and Media Studies. It was there that she developed the communication and marketing skills that would later shape her professional path. In June 2018, Carson joined Texas Realty Exchange as a Customer Relationship Management Specialist. Over the next two years, she managed company technology to maximize marketing opportunities, improve customer care, strengthen the brand image, and streamline existing workflows and strategies. Her work helped build stronger relationships between the company and its clients.

In June 2020, she transitioned into the role of Event Operations Manager at Texas Realty Exchange in Denton, Texas. In this position, she planned and executed real estate events from start to finish and managed on-site operations while ensuring that every event ran smoothly. In August 2023, Carson expanded her career by joining Honey Events Co. as a full-time Brand Director. A year later, in August 2024, she also became a Wedding Planner with the company. Today, she balances both roles within the firm by combining her expertise in branding, event coordination, and client relations to create memorable experiences for her clients.

Carson Higgins Has Deep Love and Affection for Her Nieces

One of the roles Carson Higgins takes to most enthusiastically is being an aunt to her two nieces. She treasures the time she spends with them, especially the youngest, Palmer, who was born in February 2024. Despite her busy schedule, Carson makes it a priority to be present in their lives and takes every opportunity she can to visit and create memories with them. Now settled in Fort Worth, Texas, Carson also shares her home with her beloved dog, Texas. A lifelong dog lover, she considers him an important part of her family. She is equally grateful for the wide circle of female friends who have stood by her side since her school days. Many of those friendships have lasted for years, and Carson remains their biggest supporter. She is always cheering them on, celebrating their successes, and showing up when they need her most.

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