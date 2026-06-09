Where is Hanna Carpenter From Farmer Wants a Wife Now?

Dating reality shows often revolve around the first impressions people make on their potential partners. In Hulu’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife,’ the stakes feel even higher because the cast members are not just looking for a relationship but potentially a lifelong partner. In season 4, Hanna Carpenter joined the show with the hope of finding exactly that. From the moment she met Brett Maverick, she was immediately drawn to him and felt a strong attraction. However, she also understood that the journey would not be easy. As the season progressed and she spent more time getting to know Brett, the process became even more challenging, largely because Hanna began to realize just how serious her feelings for him had become.

Hanna Carpenter Said That She Would be Heartbroken if She Did Not Get Married

From the very first meeting between Hanna Carpenter and Brett Maverick, she managed to leave a lasting impression on him. Her spirited nature and outgoing personality immediately stood out, and Brett was drawn to the energy she brought to their conversation. After only a brief chat, he felt confident enough in their connection to choose her as one of the women he wanted to bring back to his farm. As Hanna continued living alongside the other women and hoped to win Brett’s heart, she remained aware that their connection felt different. The feeling was reinforced when he selected her for his second one-on-one date.

Following Sophia Blake’s decision to remove herself from the competition, Hanna found herself among Brett’s final two choices. As the relationship grew more serious, she introduced him to some of the most important people in her life, including her mother, Adrienne, and her best friend, Devin. While they appreciated getting to know Brett, they were not entirely pleased to hear that he still had not made a final decision about who he would choose. Hanna later met Brett’s family as well and made a positive impression on them, but she understood that the decision ahead would not be an easy one. As the finale approached, she admitted that she was preparing herself for the possibility of heartbreak because she had come to care for Brett a lot.

Hanna Carpenter Likes Engaging and Teaching Young Kids Today

Hanna Carpenter’s professional life extends far beyond the description of a retail store manager that viewers heard on the season. She attended Windermere Preparatory School from 2005 to 2018, where she completed the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program and was an active member of the varsity swim team. She eventually served as its captain as well. Her love for swimming also translated into work experience, as she spent more than seven years, from 2014 to 2021, as a swim stroke instructor with Southwest Aquatics in Winter Garden, Florida. There, she taught children ranging from infants to 10 years old.

In 2018, Hanna enrolled at Florida State University to pursue a degree in Elementary Education. During her undergraduate years, she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Education in 2022. She immediately continued her studies at the same university and earned a Master of Education in Elementary Education and Teaching in 2023. During this period, she also completed endorsements in Reading and English as a Second Language. While pursuing her master’s degree, Hanna worked as a teaching assistant at Hawks Rise Elementary School in Tallahassee from August 2022 to May 2023.

Hanna assisted in a fourth-grade classroom and planned and taught lessons across subjects, including grammar, science, mathematics, and social studies. Since August 2023, she has been working full-time as a fourth-grade teacher at Hamlin Elementary School in Winter Garden, Florida. Alongside her teaching career, she also works as a customer service assistant at Black Bay Pool Bar and Grill in Orlando, where she interacts with guests and helps ensure smooth day-to-day operations. Together, these roles show both her passion for education and her ability to connect with people in a variety of settings.

Hanna Carpenter Has the Strongest Support From Both Her Parents

Hanna Carpenter places a great deal of importance on family, friendships, and the community around her. In the summer of 2025, she traveled through Canada, seeking new experiences and making lasting memories. Back home in Florida, one of the biggest parts of her life is Bronco, the dog she rescued and adopted in 2023. Since then, he has become a beloved companion and a constant presence in her daily routine. Hanna also shares a close relationship with her parents.

Her father, Fred Carpenter, has always been proud of her achievements, and since moving into an aged care home in 2023, Hanna has remained a strong source of support for him. Her mother, Adrienne Carpenter, has likewise played an instrumental role throughout her life and has helped shape the person she has become. Beyond her family, Hanna has maintained many of the friendships she formed during her college years. She strives to be a dependable friend and believes in giving back to the community that has supported her along the way.

Read More: Where is Braden Pridemore From Farmer Wants a Wife Now?