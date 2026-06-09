Where is Brittney Graham From Farmer Wants a Wife Now?

Hulu’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ is a dating reality TV series that stands apart from most others in the genre. Each season, a group of farmers welcomes prospective life partners to their farms and spends time getting to know them before making a final decision about their future. In season 4, Brittney Graham joined the cast and was introduced to Braden Pridemore, a corn and soybean farmer from Homer, Illinois. From their very first meeting, Brittney felt a strong connection with him. The more time they spent together, the more the idea of building a life with Braden and settling down on the farm began to feel like a possibility rather than a distant dream.

Brittney Graham Remained Adamant About Continuing With Her Job

When Braden Pridemore first met the group of young women, there was something about Brittney Graham that immediately caught his attention. She made enough of an impression that he chose her as one of the five women he wanted to bring back to his farm and get to know on a deeper level. In fact, Brittney stood out so much that she was selected for his second one-on-one date of the season. Throughout their time together, Brittney made it clear that she was passionate about her career and that it was not something she wanted to give up simply because she might be getting married. Being based in Oregon, she was also realistic about the challenges that would come with uprooting her life and potentially relocating to a farm in another state. By the time the competition reached its final stages, Brittney had secured a place among Braden’s final two choices. His eventual decision had the potential to change both of their lives.

Brittney Graham is Working in the Healthcare Sector Today

Brittney Nicole Graham has built her career through a growing passion for the aesthetics industry. In 2016, she enrolled at Oregon State University, where she studied Child Development and Human Family Sciences along with Elementary Education and Teaching. Throughout her time in college, she also worked as an assistant preschool teacher, gaining hands-on experience in education and child development. After five years of study, she graduated from Oregon State University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Elementary Education and Teaching.

In June 2022, Brittney began working full-time as a caregiver with Touchmark in Bend, Oregon, a role she continues to hold. Around the same time, she enrolled at Premiere Esthetics, where she studied from May 2022 until January 2023 to earn her basic esthetician license. During her training, she realized that she wanted to continue advancing in the field. Her dedication paid off in August 2023 when she officially became a licensed Medical Esthetician through the National Institute of Medical Aesthetics. She is building her future in the field and is excited for more opportunities that would come her way.

Brittney Graham Has Always Liked Exploring New Places in Her Country

Outside of her professional life, Brittney Graham has a happy-go-lucky personality and prefers to take life as it comes rather than planning every detail. She remains especially close to her sister, Cassie, and her family, who continue to be an important part of her life. Although she enjoys traveling and exploring new places, Oregon remains her favorite place to be and the state she proudly calls home. Throughout 2025 and early 2026, Brittney visited destinations such as New Mexico, California, and Florida. She is also a fan of live music and festivals, which led her to attend the Stagecoach Festival in April 2026. Brittney frequently shares glimpses of her travels, everyday adventures, and favorite moments through her VSCO account and it reflects her laid-back and optimistic outlook on life.

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