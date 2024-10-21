Carved: Do Cody and Kira Stay Together? Do They Break Up?

The Hulu monster horror film ‘Carved’ features a unique antagonist and dishes out the story of a vengeful gourd’s dynamic Halloween night. The story takes place in Maine’s Cedar Creek during the early 1990s when the town opens up its first Living Museum, a historical reenactment of the 1700s. To add to the festivities, the Ground Manager, Bill, hosts a pumpkin carving competition that sees the townsfolk’s enthusiastic participation. Nevertheless, on the night of the contest, one particular pumpkin’s entry into the event invites a world of trouble. As soon as the contest begins, the pumpkin unleashes its monstrous fury on the crowd, enjoying a carving of its own—with the humans as targets.

The town’s locals, including theater power couple Kira and Cody, fall victim to the pumpkin’s vengeful wrath. However, while the couple tries to survive the madness of the night, they must also deal with the recent unfavorable development in their relationship. Thus, the fate of their romance remains as precarious as their lives. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Cody Secures a Ticket out of Cedar Creek

Kira and Cody’s introduction into the narrative arrives more or less at the same time—establishing their presence as one joint unit. Kira is the ambitious screenwriter and director, and Cody, the talented actor, is her muse. Despite their young age, the two clearly have been through the thick of it together. The way they look after Kira’s younger brother, Trevor, as pseudo-parental figures is the most evident example of this. Therefore, it remains apparent that the couple has a deep bond. Yet, that bond is put to the test after Cody receives an offer to star in an off-off-broadway performance. Even though it isn’t a career-defining role, it will surely get the actor out of his small town and to New York.

However, moving to New York has always been a joint dream for Kira and Cody. The two dream up their creative and theatrical aspirations throughout their relationship. As such, they always assumed they’d leave the town together. Perhaps for the same reason, Cody keeps the news of his selection a secret at first. Still, it isn’t long before his girlfriend learns the truth. Consequently, the same leads to an expected fight between the couple. Unfortunately for them, their lives dissolve into chaos before they can work through the newfound issue.

Cody and Kira Work Together to Survive the Pumpkin Monster’s Attack

The day that Cody and Kira’s relationship reaches a precarious bump in the road, bigger problems rear their head in the shape of one giant, monstrous pumpkin. Although the pumpkin lays waste to many lives, the couple luckily joins a group of survivors after the initial attack. Therefore, there’s no room left for domestic arguments. Even so, Cody’s upcoming move to New York hangs as a cloud over their heads. The same becomes prominent when Trevor becomes involved in the conversation.

Over the course of Kira’s relationship with Cody, her brother has also grown to accept and cherish the young man as a part of his life. In fact, at times, he prefers his company to his sister’s. Consequently, Trevor is understandably shaken to learn Cody will suddenly leave without much notice. It is likely that the situation reminds the boy (and his sister) of his parents—who unceremoniously died in the recent chemical spill.

Therefore, Cody’s looming departure triggers a sense of abandonment. Nevertheless, as the night unfolds, their future becomes more and more precarious. Thus, the trio simply focuses on surviving and ensuring the others make it out of the night alive. In doing so, Cody and Kira are able to work through some of their problems even without vocalizing them. In the end, as they survive the monstrous pumpkin together, they realize that regardless of the details, they both deeply care for one another.

Cody and Kira’s Complex Future Together

By the night’s end, Kira and the others manage to neutralize the pumpkin monster by feeding it into the farm fodder machine in a bizarre series of events. As such, with daylight, they arrive at the end of their unbelievable experience, thankfully with their lives intact. Even so, the night of survival changes something intrinsic about them. Kira, whose instinct was to blow up at Cody when learning about his selection for the play, finally realizes she should be happy for him. Her boyfriend might be leaving, but he’s achieving something he has always dreamed of, and Kira recognizes that the same deserves celebrating.

Similarly, after initially hiding the truth from Kira, Cody finally recognizes the gravity of his decision and realizes that the sudden separation would be hard on both of them. For the same reason, he pitches the idea of staying behind—if only to look after Trevor. Nonetheless, Kira has an epiphany of her own. She doesn’t want to hold Cody back, especially not just for the fear of the unknown she would have to face without him. Moreover, after the night of exciting—even if life-threatening—adventure, she no longer wants to approach life the way she previously did.

Kira wants to face her fears and emerge victorious on the other side. Additionally, she wants to find a new muse outside of her boyfriend. Similarly, she wants the same for Cody. Thus, in the end, Kira realizes that both she and Cody deserve to grow outside of one another. As such, even though the two continue loving each other, they come to a shared understanding that parting ways—at least romantically—would be the best for them. The same remains evident in the parting kiss that Kira denies Cody before pulling him into a hug. It is likely that the duo will continue to be a part of each other’s lives and perhaps even reconnect in the future. Nonetheless, for now, they decide to go their own ways.

