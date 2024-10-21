Where Was Hulu’s Carved Filmed?

Directed by Justin Harding, ‘Carved’ transports us to the rural setting of a reenactment village, where a group of teens come under attack by a killer pumpkin. As a pumpkin carving test begins in the village, the guests are horrified when one of the pumpkins comes to life, thick vines coiling around the would-be carver’s wrist. As the monster rises up to take revenge for the squashed dreams of its kin, teen friends on the village tour find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against the vine-dictive pumpkin. Based on Justin Harding’s 2018 short film of the same name, the Hulu horror comedy film is set against an antiquated hamlet that creates a nostalgic atmosphere evocative of classic ‘80s and ‘90s horror movies.

Carved Filming Locations

‘Carved’ was filmed in Pleasant Hill, Kentucky, specifically in Shakertown. Principal photography for the project took place in April 2024. The film made use of practical effects and puppets to create its classic horror feel, which was appreciated by the film’s cast as they were able to react to a more convincing threat as compared to a tennis ball, which commonly serves as a stand-in for CGI monsters. “It’s always nice when you’re not working with a tennis ball, and you have to pretend,” said actor Jackson Kelly in an interview. “This big giant pumpkin is right in front of you and vines are really grabbing me, so it was very nice to work off of something tactical like that.”

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, Kentucky

Filming for ‘Carved’ primarily took place in the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, also known as Shakertown, located about 25 miles southwest of Lexington. The rural Kentucky village of Shakertown was established in the early 1800s and is one of the country’s most significant remaining Shaker sites, with over 3,000 acres of restored buildings, farmland, and scenic landscapes. The village, located at 3501 Lexington Road, is a National Historic Landmark that preserves the cultural heritage of the Shakers, a religious community known for their simple agrarian lifestyle, architecture, and egalitarian ideals. Only a handful of Shakers remain today, but Shakertown is among the most well-preserved sites of their culture and has become a major tourist attraction.

Thus, Shakertown’s rustic buildings and unspoiled natural surroundings presented the perfect filming sites for ‘Carved,’ and the village stood in for the reenactment village seen in the film. Another intriguing aspect of the horror movie’s filming is its decision to use practical effects and puppets while keeping CGI to a minimum. The puppet used in the production was controlled primarily by Jonathan Craig and served as a source of great amusement for the cast and crew.

Actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee nicknamed the pumpkin puppet Shakira. The name fits in the context of filming being carried out in Shakertown, and also because the puppet would shake as if dancing when it was brought in dangling from a cable. The team developed a ritual to play Shakira’s hit song ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ whenever Craig brought the puppet to the set, prompting the crew members to break into dance.

Since they were filming in April, the production team also faced some interesting challenges while sourcing pumpkins for a movie centered around a killer gourd. Director Justin Harding shared how the production hit an unexpected snag when they realized pumpkins are not in season during spring. “We learned the hard way that pumpkins don’t exist in April,” Harding explained. To solve the issue, the crew had to source pumpkins and store them in a temperature-controlled storage unit to keep them fresh throughout the shoot.

Nestled in the heart of the Bluegrass region, Pleasant Hill boasts picturesque surrounding landscapes that have historically made it an ideal location for agriculture and raising horses and livestock. The natural environments and history associated with the Bluegrass region have seen the World Monuments Fund list it among the top 100 most endangered sites globally. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is a hidden gem when it comes to its status as a filming location. It is open to commercial shooting and has served as a filming site for the episode ‘Killer at Shaker Village’ of the reality TV show ‘Call of the Wildman.’

