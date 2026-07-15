Are Casey and David From The Ultimatum Marry or Move On Still Together?

Since the beginning of their relationship, Casey Douglass and David Tanner Atkinson had never been doubtful about their feelings towards one another. Their relationship began 5 years before they appeared on season 4 of Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.’ The pair’s connection began to blossom after he messaged her on social media. Over the years, they envisioned a future together and built their joint business. However, while Casey felt ready for marriage, David remained hesitant because he wanted to get married only once in his life. As the uncertainty continued, she decided to issue him an ultimatum, bringing them to the show.

Casey Douglass and David Atkinson’s Trial Marriages Pushed Them Beyond Their Comfort Zones

Throughout their relationship, Casey Douglass received three promise rings from David Tanner Atkinson, which he considered a way to reassure her. He admitted that she possessed all the qualities he wanted in a life partner, but his tumultuous family life in the past made him fearful of taking the next step. After the pair split on the show, both explored connections with other cast members. During the Choice, Casey selected Luke Wesselhoff as her trial marriage partner, while David chose Monica Payne, Luke’s ex-girlfriend.

During their trial marriage, Casey realized that although she usually avoided certain activities with David, it was never about the activities themselves but about the person she was with. On the other hand, her ex-partner found a safe space with Monica that allowed him to be vulnerable. When he and Casey reunited during the Changeover, she became emotional upon learning that he had opened up about his feelings to his trial marriage partner. Although she was proud of his progress, she admitted it was painful because David had never done it with her.

Once David and Casey began living together during their trial marriage, he admitted that he had spent too much time focusing on his own fears without fully considering Casey’s emotions. Ultimately, the couple met her father, Clark, and sister, Clair, at a restaurant. While his partner and her sister briefly stepped away, he told Clark, in a heartfelt conversation, that he didn’t want to make a lifelong commitment until he was completely ready. Later, the couple went on an archery date, where Casey reaffirmed that she was ready for marriage.

Casey and David Are Likely Keeping Details About Their Relationship Under Wraps

After stepping into the real world, Casey and David have continued to follow each other on Instagram. They have notably kept their pictures together on their Instagram pages. Yet it is worth noting that they have recently had no public interactions on social media. Away from the spotlight, Casey and David continue to operate their Texas-based joint venture, Texas Drug Screens, suggesting they are still going strong. Another subtle clue that has sparked speculation is the fact that both of them visited Italy in May 2026. From what we can tell, there is a significant possibility that David and Casey have continued to navigate their relationship privately.

Casey Loves Spending Quality Time With Her Loved Ones and Furry Friend

Casey Douglass began her remarkable journey by earning a Bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University in 2013. In June of that same year, she started her career as an Electronic and Mechanical Database Administrator at David L. Abney Incorporated and worked there for three months. Over the years, Casey honed her skills and gained hands-on experience through her roles as a Pharmacist Assistant at Owen Pharmacy, Commercial Lines Processor at CBS Insurance, and Executive Assistant at Heatley Capital Corporation. From August 2018 to September 2021, she served as the President of Core Financial. Following that, Casey became the President and CFO at Texas Drug Screens, the venture she co-owns with David.

Occasionally, Casey provides sneak peeks into her personal life through her Instagram page. She always holds her friendships close to her heart, considering her close circle as one of the strongest pillars of support. Besides that, she fosters a special connection with her father, Clark, and sister, Clair. From time to time, Casey expresses her grief about losing her mother when she was just a teenager. Whenever the opportunity arises, she loves trying new outfits and visiting fine dining restaurants. To escape the overwhelming pressure of life, she enjoys spending time in the serenity of nature or going snowboarding. Another significant part of Casey’s life is her beloved pup, who is her cuddle partner on lazy weekends.

David is Flourishing as a Professional Basketball Player and Entrepreneur

Before entering his career, David Atkinson earned an Associate’s degree from Coastal Bend College and a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration from Salem University. Since January 2016, he has been a professional basketball player, playing for several teams. Some of those teams include Midwest Professional Basketball Association – Lima Express, Atlas Sports – China Exhibition, Club Baloncesto Utrera, Jaguarzo Adepla Basket, Al Anssar Saudi Arabia, and Los Indios. In January 2022, David became the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Texas Drug Screens, a venture that specializes in drug, DNA, and alcohol testing.

Since June 2022, David has also been playing as a Professional Basketball Player for Xalapa Halcones. Additionally, he is the founder of the Instagram page, “mysteryworldstories,” and launched his clothing line, Apparel28, in December 2025. Beyond his professional endeavors, David loves soaking in the sun at the beach. The fitness enthusiast maintains a consistent training routine at the gym to stay in the best physical condition. Whenever he gets the chance, he enjoys going on fishing trips. He shares a particularly close bond with his mother, often expressing his love and appreciation for her. From time to time, David embraces his role as a fun-loving uncle, cherishing the quality time he spends with his beloved nephew.

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