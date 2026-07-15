Are Monica and Luke From The Ultimatum Marry or Move On Still Together?

Season 4 of Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ didn’t shy away from putting love to the test, which became evident from Monica Payne and Luke Wesselhoff’s connection. They had known each other since they were 14 years old, and she had initially friend-zoned him, but he was persistent. Years later, they reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their friendship gradually transformed into a romance. Despite five years together, Monica felt that they still needed to achieve certain financial milestones before getting married. However, Luke believed they could achieve those goals as married partners, prompting him to issue the ultimatum.

Monica Payne and Luke Wesselhoff Noticed Personal Growth During Their Time Apart

Monica Payne initially felt that Luke Wesselhoff wasn’t ambitious enough to lead the lifestyle she envisioned, but he felt they didn’t need to figure everything out before marriage. As the couple parted ways and the dating phase began, she found herself drawn to David because they understood each other’s ambitions as entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend developed an effortless bond with David’s ex-partner, Casey Douglass. During the Choice, Luke decided to enter a trial marriage with Casey, while Monica picked David. As the trial marriages finally began, Luke realized he had put his former girlfriend on a pedestal without recognizing that she needed reassurance as well.

Luke further learned that he needed to be more confident and expressive in his relationship. On the other hand, Monica realized that she didn’t always have to be in control. She began to appreciate how emotionally vulnerable he was with her. When the pair began living together after the Changeover, they approached their connection with a renewed perspective. Luke reassured her that she didn’t have to be perfect all the time, and Monica confessed that she needed him to recognize her weak moments without her always having to ask for support. She further appreciated how he had completely immersed himself in the experience.

Monica and Luke Are Seemingly Working on Their Bond Away From the Limelight

Monica and Luke’s renewed commitment became more evident when they met her parents, Tom and Dani Payne. During their visit, he confidently told her father that he was ready to marry her. Luke also reassured Tom that if his daughter accepted his proposal, he would always take care of her. Since the cameras stopped rolling, the couple has remained connected on social media, especially Instagram, as they continue to follow each other. Their personal pages still feature their previous photos and videos of special moments together, including trips to Disney World and heartfelt birthday celebrations.

With that being said, there have been no recent public interactions between Monica and Luke on their social media. Moreover, they haven’t shared any new photos or clips of themselves together. It is quite possible that they have simply chosen to keep their personal lives away from prying eyes. It is also essential to note that they have not publicly confirmed or denied their relationship status. We sincerely hope that Monica and Luke are still going strong and have likely found a way to make their relationship work privately.

Monica Payne Juggles Her Roles as a Personal Trainer and Director of Operations and Retail

Monica Payne has steadily built a career that reflects her passion for fitness. She completed a Bachelor’s degree in Communication at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and earned her Personal Trainer Certification from the National Academy of Sports Medicine in June 2023. Monica initially served as a Panhellenic Delegate for the Alpha Phi International Fraternity in December 2015. There, she gradually climbed the ranks to become Director of Formal Recruitment and President before moving on in December 2017. In the following years, she developed her skills across various roles before serving as a Fitness Coach at Orangetheory Fitness from June to December 2023.

Determined to create something of her own, Monica launched her venture, Move with Moni, in December 2024, where she worked as a Personal Trainer. Since May 2025, she has also been working as a Director of Operations and Retail at Monday Swimwear. As an avid traveler in her free time, Monica visited the beautiful beaches of Maui, Hawaii, in August 2025. Most recently, she witnessed the breathtaking landscapes in Ireland. Above all, she shares a close relationship with her parents, Tom and Dani, who are also among her biggest cheerleaders. Apart from that, Monica enjoys staying active through regular workouts and snowboarding down snow-capped mountains.

Luke Wesselhoff is a Restaurant Manager and an Aspiring Firefighter

Luke Wesselhoff originally began his journey by completing his higher education at College of the Canyons in June 2018. He had always aspired to serve the community as a firefighter, which led him to attend the Verdugo Fire Academy, where he graduated in January 2019. On the show, he revealed that he had scored 90% on his Firefighter examination and was awaiting the physical examination. In addition to preparing to become a firefighter, Luke has established himself as a Restaurant Manager. Away from his work, he enjoys adventurous activities like snowboarding and jumping into the ocean’s blue waters.

Luke’s wanderlust spirit has often taken him to several picturesque destinations, such as Big Bear Lake, California, in January 2019. It was followed by his memorable journey to the sunny beaches of the Exumas Islands in the Bahamas in October 2022. He is equally devoted to the people closest to him, especially his father, Scott, and his mother. Furthermore, Luke is incredibly fond of his grandmother, whom he often describes as a “best friend.” In his leisure time, he loves spending memorable time with his friends on the golf course.

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