Cassie Ventura: Where is P Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

It was in late 2023 when the entire world turned upside down for Sean “Puffy” Combs (aka P Diddy) as allegations of abuse, assault, and sex trafficking started coming out against him. As explored in HBO Max’s ‘Fall of Diddy,’ it was actually his long-time ex-girlfriend who first filed a lawsuit against him, inspiring others to start coming out with their respective stories too. Cassie Ventura’s case was settled almost immediately, yet it sparked a chain of events no one ever saw coming, with Diddy now facing federal charges for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Cassie Ventura Kickstarted Her Career as a Model and Singer

Born on August 26, 1986, in New London, Connecticut, to a Filipino father and a multi-racial mother, Casandra “Cassie” Elizabeth Ventura had seen nothing but unwavering support as a young girl. The truth is she had established a passion for the entertainment industry at a young age, driving her to begin modeling when she was just 14 and landing concrete deals from fashion stores, magazines, and agencies alike within the next two years. It was during this period that she was encouraged to take singing lessons to expand her wings too, yet she had no idea she would fall in love with this art form too.

In fact, once 2004 rolled around, Cassie graduated high school and decided to relocate to New York to further develop her skill sets as a model, dancer, and singer. That’s how she ultimately earned a management deal and began professionally recording music alongside renowned artist Ryan Lewis, resulting in the release of her debut single “Me & U” in 2005. The song became a hit, resulting in many doors opening for Cassie, including one that led her straight to the studios again to record her debut album, ‘Cassie’ in 2006.

The self-titled album by Cassie was honestly a perfect blend of R&B, Pop, and hip-hop, resulting in it being very well-received commercially, and it only grew as she promoted it. However, despite rumors she had been dropped from her label, the truth is she had later returned to the studio to make her second album, even collaborating with producers Kanye West and Pharrell Williams for it, but it never got made or came out. By this point, she had begun dating P Diddy, who is 13 years older than her, and it led her to transform into an actress/full-time model.

Cassie Ventura and P Diddy’s Relationship Was Far From Perfect

Although there were times Cassie and P Diddy appeared to be the picture-perfect couple, going out on dinner dates and attending award functions together, the reality was allegedly far from it. According to the 2023 lawsuit filed by the former, her then-boyfriend was controlling, abusive, and violent at the drop of a hat, and it terrified her to the extreme. In fact, there have since been allegations made that he is the reason her second album was never released despite her being an artist under his label, but she did establish a career as an actor.

It was in 2008 when Cassie made her acting debut in ‘Step Up 2: The Streets,’ wherein she also served as a singer on its soundtrack through “Is It You.” She then scored many modeling gigs, even appearing in campaigns for Calvin Klein and featuring in magazines like Bust, GQ, and Seventeen, only to resume her acting career in 2016 with ‘The Perfect Match.’ Then came ‘The Perfect Match’ and ‘Honey 3: Dare to Dance’ in the same years, followed by ‘Spenser Confidential’ in 2020.

As per Cassie’s records, Diddy showed a pattern of abuse most of these years, until they finally parted ways in 2018, which allegedly included forcing her to participate in “highly orchestrated” sex performances called “freak-offs” with him or strangers alike. If she didn’t agree or did anything he was not okay with, she claimed, he would fly off the handle and begin hurting, shoving, kicking, and dragging her till he was satisfied with his punishment. Nevertheless, she stayed in this toxic relationship for a decade because she was afraid. She even alleged he raped her in 2018 when she tried to leave him before she was eventually successful.

Cassie Ventura and P Diddy’s Case Was Settled a Day After Filing

In Cassie’s extensive lawsuit, she alleged she was subjected to a decade-long “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” at the hand of Diddy before detailing multiple instances. Not long after, the rapper’s attorney denied all the allegations made against his client, but it was announced a mere day later that the parties had reached a mutual out-of-court settlement to resolve the matter. The details of this matter have never been made public, yet it did reportedly inspire several other alleged survivors of Diddy to come forward with their own alleged tales.

This further blew up in May 2024 when CNN obtained and published a surveillance camera video from a hotel hallway on March 5, 2016. In it, Cassie can be seen fleeing from a room with a small bag in hand and bare feet, only for Diddy to come out while she’s waiting for the lift and attack her. In it, he is seen punching her, throwing her to the ground, kicking her, and stomping her before dragging her back to the room, all the while wearing a towel. He later posted an apology video for the same, essentially admitting he had made a mistake that day.

Cassie Ventura is Leading a Happy Life Today

While Cassie’s alleged experiences with Diddy did reportedly leave her traumatized, she did her best not to let it affect her future career or relationships in any way. So, we’re happy to report that she actually succeeded, especially as she soon got involved with a personal trainer by the name of Alex Fine, only to tie the knot with him in a cozy ceremony in September 2019. They welcomed their first child into this world in December of the same year, followed by their second child, another daughter, in March 2021. From what we can tell, Cassie’s priority has since been her peace and her family.

It was Diddy’s mention of her during an award ceremony that reportedly triggered her to file her lawsuit in the Federal District Court in Manhattan under the Adult Survivors Act, and she is glad she did. After all, since then, she has even published a statement on socual media regarding the same, thanking everyone for their belief and unwavering support in her darkest times, as seen above.

Coming to her current standing, Cassie appears to be leading her best possible life at the moment as a happily married mother of two as well as a professional actress-model. When she is working, she is wholly dedicated to the task at hand, so we are unsurprisingly expected to see her in the upcoming film ‘The Lemonade Files: An Untold Story of the Missing Shoes.’ On the flip side, whenever she’s not working, she’s dedicated to her family in every way. She also doesn’t shy away from posting her family on social media platforms, which is how we know they are her rock as well as her eternal inspiration.

