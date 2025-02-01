Phillip “Phil” Pines: Where is P Diddy’s Ex-Excustive Assistant Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, HBO Max’s ‘Fall of Diddy’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, gripping, and horrific. That’s because it shines a light upon not just the titular music mogul’s career but also all the severe alleged allegations against him over the years. Amongst those to thus feature in this original was the alleged victim and former executive assistant of Diddy, Phillip “Phil” Pines, who has since sued the rapper for aggravated sexual battery and much more.

Phil Pines Was Excited to Work With P Diddy

Although not much is known about Phil Pines’ early years, upbringing, or background as of writing, we do know he was trying to make it in the entertainment industry when he first came across Diddy. He was actually hired as his senior executive assistant in December 2019, unaware it would turn his entire world upside down in more ways than one. He was initially extremely excited, especially considering Diddy was quite influential at the time, but things soon changed. After all, while he is not only book smart but also street smart and has heard some of the rumors swirling around the rapper, he allegedly never expected his loyalty to be tested at every turn.

After all, according to the December 2023 lawsuit Phil filed against Diddy, he was expected to do everything for the rapper and to such an extent that it even made him feel uncomfortable. As per his accounts, it was way beyond just handling his groceries, taking care of some chores, or helping him manage his days better – it was a lot more intimate and party-like. In fact, he alleged, he was often requested to set up his rooms for his now-infamous “freak offs,” which he referred to as “Wild King Nights.”

According to Phil’s lawsuit, setting up the rooms allegedly included ensuring there were “red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honesty packs of male libido, baby oil, Astro glide, towels, illegal drugs, and power banger sex machine.” As if that was not enough, he was even asked to clean up the rooms later on so as to ensure the hotels or places they stayed in couldn’t make their actions well known. Furthermore, as per Phil, there was once even a time when Diddy allegedly asked him to come back to his mansion after a long day, just to find him a remote.

Phil Pines Was Allegedly Forced to do Things He Didn’t Want To

While there was once a time when Phil believed taking care of all of Diddy’s actions and preferences was a part of the job, things changed as time passed by. That’s because, per his lawsuit, the rapper once even tested his loyalty by forcing him to have sex with a strange woman. He didn’t want to, but Diddy reportedly massaged his neck as if a coach prepping his star athlete before urging him to continue. He did allegedly go ahead with it after obtaining consent from the woman, but he regrets it to this very day.

Furthermore, as per Phil’s lawsuit, the chief of staff Kristina Khorram allegedly enabled it all too and often even asked him not to talk about things they didn’t want publicly known. Plus, he said he was even tasked with seeing incriminating videos of Diddy and sorting as well as deleting them so as to ensure the rapper’s safety. Moreover, Phil hasn’t shied away from mentioning in his lawsuit that he allegedly witnessed Diddy being abusive too. It was allegedly to such an extent he took the woman home, only to see her again a few days later after she had been showered with gifts.

Phil Pines Hopes to Attain Justice and Move Forward For Good

Despite the several allegations against P Diddy, including the federal charges of racketting plus sex trafficking and Phil’s accusations, Diddy’s team has unwaveringly denied any wrongdoing on his part. In fact, in a public statement following Phil’s December 2024 lawsuit – filed 3 years after he left the job – his team asserted, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never s*xually assaulted or s*x trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason.” As a result, the case will continue in court.

While no court regarding the trial concerning this matter has been set as of writing, Phil seemingly appears to have kept up hope and wishes his alleged victims, including himself, get the justice they believe they deserve. It has been an incredibly emotionally charged past few years for him, but he has managed to keep up his spirits by finding his true self and keeping faith. So, it comes as no surprise that he has recently decided to pursue a career in the same path. In other words, the god-fearing travel-enthusiast fitness buff has evolved from an assistant to a mental health advocate, all the while dabbling in fashion from time to time. He honestly appears content these days, which is all that matters in the long run.

