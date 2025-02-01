With HBO Max’s ‘Fall of Diddy’ pulling back the curtain on the titular music mogul’s entire career and the allegations against him, we get a docuseries that can only be described as gripping. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews with those close to the matter to really shine a light upon his alleged actions over the past few decades. Amongst them to thus be featured in this original production was none other than his personal chauffeur in the late 1990s, Wardel Fenderson.

Wardel Fenderson Used to Drive Diddy at the Time of The 1999 Club Shooting

Although not much regarding Wardel’s early years or upbringing is known as of writing, we do know he is a New York native through and through. He did briefly attend some courses at college upon graduating high school, but he soon found his calling as a chauffeur and chose to pursue it as a full-time career. That’s how he landed his first job as a Chauffeur for Kouri Capital Group in 1994, where he proved his mettle to such an extent by driving the company’s CEO every single day, all the while also having the responsibility of driving his family, that his services began being demanded by many.

In 1995, Wardel became the personal driver for Brae Capital Corp and its CEO, where his responsibilities included work travel, personal chores, and much, much more. He served here until 1999, after which he began driving for Sean “Puffy” Combs (aka P. Diddy) while he was in a relationship with none other than music icon Jennifer Lopez. In fact, he was the one who had driven the couple to a New York City club in 1999, unaware he would have to flee them from there not a long while after.

Wardel Fenderson Testified Against Diddy in Court

According to Wardel’s accounts, he had looked over his shoulder at one point on that fateful night, only to see Diddy holding a black handgun. Then the shooting happened, and the star was stopped from there alongside his girlfriend before Wardel stepped on the gas. As per his statements, he did look in the rear-view mirror at one point and noticed Diddy’s window open, which he believes is when he disposed of his weapon.

As if that’s not enough, Wardel further testified that there was another weapon in the vehicle, but when they were ultimately pulled over and brought in by the police, Diddy asked him to take the blame. He actually said in the aforementioned show that Diddy offered him $50,000 cash — along with his $300,000 diamond ring as collateral — to take ownership of the weapon., but he did not do so because of his own moral compass. He was afraid because “the phrase on the street is ‘snitches get stitches,'” but he fully cooperated with the authorities and even testified against the rapper. However, only Shayne was arrested for this.

Wardel Fenderson Continues to Serve as a Chauffer

While Wardel didn’t tell his story in camera owing to the fact he wanted to move on from the past and just focus oin his work, he dicedied to do so in the HBO show because he believed it was high ptime people learned his truth, especially with all teh accusations against Diddy. Nevertheless, he maintains that he wants this incident to remain in the past, and it’s evident why because he has managed to build a great life for himself.

Since 1999, Wardel has served as a chauffer for Invisible Hand, Selective VIP Limousine Service, Time Limo, Empire CLS, 5Towns Nissan, HRA, Towne Nursing Staff, Overlook Press, and currently WeDriveU. He has held his position at the latter organization since 2018, making him a personal driver for various individuals and industries, including executives, entertainment stars, families, lower level employees, as well as those in the emergency services. As for his personal standing, while Wardel seemingly prefers to keep his private life well away from the limelight, it does appear as if the New York native is a proud family man and father of two.

Read More: Misa Hylton: Where is P Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?