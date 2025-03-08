Cati Blauvelt: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

In October 2016, 22-year-old Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in an abandoned home in Simpsonville, South Carolina. She had been reported missing just a day earlier after failing to meet her friends following her shift at work. Her murder sent shockwaves through the community, but little did anyone know that bringing her killer to justice would take years. CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘Cati Blauvelt: Death of a Soldier’s Wife’ delves into the timeline of events and the critical evidence that eventually led investigators to the person responsible for her death.

Cati Blauvelt’s Friend Found Her Remains in an Abandoned House They Used to Hang Out in as Kids

Catherine “Cati” Ann Boyter was born on August 8, 1994, to Patricia Ann and Richard Boyter. She grew up in Mountville, South Carolina, alongside her brother Brandon and sister Brittney. Known for her cheerful disposition, Cati was a bright and dynamic young woman who exuded kindness and warmth. She had a deep love for animals, a trait that naturally extended to the way she cared for the people around her. After her parents divorced and her mother remarried Daniel Piver, Cati wholeheartedly embraced her blended family. She welcomed the addition of four sisters and another brother with open arms and developed a close bond with her stepfather, finding joy in the new family dynamic.

After completing her schooling, Cati began working at a pet store in Greenville County. Soon after, she also found love with John Tufton Blauvelt. The two married young and settled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. They were seemingly happy and full of excitement for their future together. However, concern arose among her friends when she failed to show up for a planned meet-up on October 24, 2016. She had left work at 2:15 pm but was nowhere to be found. Her worried family soon filed a missing persons report, and the community came together to search for her. On October 26, one of Cati’s friends decided to check out an abandoned house in Simpsonville where they had spent time during their younger years. In the basement, on the dirt floor, he found Cati’s remains. She was placed in a concrete box. The autopsy later confirmed that she had been stabbed to death.

Cati Blauvelt’s Killer Remained on the Run From Authorities For Six Years

The police attempted to track down her husband, John Blauvelt, but he was nowhere to be found. They then began speaking with Catherine “Cati” Ann Boyter Blauvelt’s family and friends, many of whom alleged that she had been a victim of domestic abuse and had even filed a report against her husband. They revealed that just four days before her murder, the couple had separated, and she had allegedly endured violence from him before that. Upon investigation, the police found the report she had filed and also discovered that John had been classified as a deserter by the Army shortly after. On November 18, 2016, authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, but he remained missing.

On November 21, 2016, when the parents of 17-year-old Hannah Thompson reported her missing, it was revealed that she was John’s girlfriend. A tip informed the police that John had been spotted in Las Cruces, New Mexico, traveling with a female passenger, leading authorities to suspect it was Hannah. It was also found out that the two had traveled through Alabama, Texas, and California. On December 12, 2016, Hannah called her parents from a family friend’s home in Eugene, Oregon, asking them to come and get her. She admitted that she had been with John but claimed that he had abandoned her in Oregon.

According to her, he disappeared one morning, and she had no idea where he had gone. She was also later charged with two counts of misprision of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice, and one count of accessory after the fact in connection with the case. The police continued their search for John, and in 2019, the case was featured on ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh.’ In 2022, the US Marshals’ dedicated Cold and Complex Case Investigative Team joined forces with other agencies to track John down. After extensive efforts, he was finally located in Medford, Oregon, where he had been living under the alias Ben Klein. He was arrested without much resistance on July 20, 2022, and preparations for his trial began.

Cati Blauvelt’s Killer Had Written About the Murder in His Journal

The prosecutors presented a substantial amount of evidence against John Blauvelt. This included text messages he had sent to Hannah Thompson, where he wrote, “She’s gone” and “I’m going through with that thing.” His phone search history revealed incriminating searches, such as how to sharpen a knife and what to do when a spouse dies. Additionally, the police stated that a partial DNA sample recovered from the crime scene matched him. Several witnesses testified that he had spoken about committing murder, with one even claiming that John asked for their help and offered to split a $100,000 insurance payout. A journal entry in which he practically confessed to the crime was also presented as evidence. In September 2024, John was found guilty of the charges against him and is now serving his sentence.

