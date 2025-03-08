John Blauvelt: Where is Cati Blauvelt’s Killer Now?

When Cati Blauvelt’s remains were discovered in Simpsonville, South Carolina, in October 2016, investigators quickly focused on her husband, John Blauvelt, as a suspect. However, by the time an arrest warrant was issued, he had already fled with a 17-year-old girl named Hannah Thompson. Despite law enforcement’s dedicated efforts to track him down, they had no idea it would take years to finally locate him. CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘Cati Blauvelt: Death of a Soldier’s Wife’ provides an in-depth look at the police work that led to his capture and ultimate justice.

John Blauvelt Had Been Charged With Domestic Violence Before Cati Blauvelt’s Murder

John Tufton Blauvelt was 26 years old when he met 20-year-old Catherine “Cati” Boyter. At the time, he was working as a recruiter for the U.S. Army, and Cati felt confident in choosing him as her life partner. By 2016, the couple had married and planned to build a future together. However, Cati’s family claimed that while she wanted children, their lives in Simpsonville, South Carolina, took a different turn. They alleged that John turned their home into a party house, frequently inviting young people over. Among them was 17-year-old Hannah Thompson, with whom he eventually became romantically involved.

On February 26, 2016, Hannah’s parents reported John Blauvelt to the police, prompting them to visit his home. That same day, he was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additionally, Cati reported to authorities that he had pulled a gun on her a month earlier, leading to an additional charge of domestic violence. By mid-October 2016, Cati and John had separated and were in the process of ending their marriage. According to police reports, it was Hannah who allegedly dropped John off outside Cati’s workplace on October 24, 2016. When Cati’s remains were discovered on October 26 in an abandoned house, sealed inside a concrete box, the police tracked down John to inform him. According to an officer’s statement, John did not appear particularly shocked, nor did he ask any questions about his wife’s death.

John Blauvelt’s Incriminating Texts and Phone Records Made Him a Suspect in His Wife’s Murder

When Cati Blauvelt’s friends and family provided insights into her allegedly turbulent relationship with John Blauvelt, and the police reviewed past reports, they began focusing their investigation on him. Upon obtaining his phone records, authorities discovered that he had searched for topics such as how to sharpen a knife and what to do if his wife died. Additionally, on the day of Cati’s murder, he sent a message to Hannah stating, “She’s gone.” As a result, on November 18, 2016, the police issued a warrant for his arrest, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Hannah was seen with John during his time on the run, but she was found safe in Eugene, Oregon, on December 12, 2016. However, she claimed she did not know his whereabouts. Before that, the two had been spotted in New Mexico, Alabama, Texas, and California. In the following months, law enforcement launched a multi-agency manhunt for John. Over the years, Hannah provided authorities with information, along with additional tips, and they were eventually able to locate him in Medford, Oregon. He had been living under the alias Ben Klein, and even when the police arrested him on July 20, 2022, he initially insisted that his name was Ben. However, he did not resist and was brought back to South Carolina for his trial.

John Blauvelt is Serving a Life Sentence Today

John Blauvelt’s trial began in September 2024, with prosecutors presenting evidence that he had murdered his wife, Cati Blauvelt. Along with phone records and other forensic findings, they introduced a partial DNA match from the crime scene. The police also called witnesses who testified that John had expressed hatred toward his wife and talked about killing her. One witness even claimed that John had offered to split a $100,000 insurance payout with them if they helped with the crime. A crucial piece of evidence was a journal in which John had nearly confessed to the murder.

In his defense, John’s legal team argued that no physical evidence directly linked him to the crime and claimed that the police had been biased in their investigation. They alleged that law enforcement had focused on John from the start and failed to pursue other potential suspects. However, the jury still found him guilty on both charges. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now 36 years old, he is being held at the Kirkland Correctional Institution. In February 2025, his legal team filed an appeal, but it has not progressed, and he remains incarcerated.

