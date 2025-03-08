Hannah Thompson: Where is John Blauvelt’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

When the police began investigating Cati Blauvelt’s murder in October 2016, they also turned their attention to her husband, John Blauvelt. Just weeks later, after issuing an arrest warrant against him, authorities discovered that he had fled from Simpsonville, South Carolina. His then-girlfriend, Hannah Thompson, was with him. Law enforcement immediately launched efforts to locate them to gain a clearer understanding of the events that had unfolded. CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled, ‘Cati Blauvelt: Death of a Soldier’s Wife,’ explores the details of Hannah’s involvement in the case and her connection to the crime.

Hannah Thompson Was Reported Missing After Cati Blauvelt’s Murder

17-year-old Hannah Thompson, a resident of Simpsonville, South Carolina, began spending time with John Blauvelt, and according to a witness, she was heavily influenced by him and did whatever he asked. The same source alleged that she “hated” his wife, Cati Blauvelt and that John frequently invited her to parties at his house. Their relationship eventually turned romantic. According to an arrest warrant later issued against Hannah, she allegedly dropped John off outside the pet store where Cati worked on the day of her murder. The warrant also stated that she allegedly followed him in her car as he abandoned Cati’s vehicle in a parking lot, seemingly to mislead investigators.

On February 26, 2016, Hannah’s parents filed a report against John Blauvelt, prompting the police to visit his home. That night, he was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor as well as domestic violence. When Cati Blauvelt’s remains were discovered in an abandoned house on October 26, 2016, investigators began focusing on John. On November 18, 2016, they issued a warrant for his arrest. Just days later, on November 21, Hannah’s parents reported her missing, and authorities determined that she was with John. He was later spotted driving in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with a female passenger, who was identified as Hannah.

The police received tips about sightings of John and Hannah in Alabama, Texas, and California. On December 12, 2016, Hannah called her parents from a family friend’s house in Eugene, Oregon, asking them to come pick her up. When questioned by the police about John’s whereabouts, she stated that he had simply woken up one morning and left, leaving her unsure of what to do. She returned to her hometown and, over the years, provided authorities with some details to aid in locating John. Her information, along with other investigative efforts, ultimately contributed to his capture on July 20, 2022.

Hannah Thompson is Awaiting Her Trial Today

Hannah Thompson has been charged with two counts of misprision (concealment) of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice, and one count of accessory after the fact. She is accused of hiding John Blauvelt’s whereabouts. While he has been convicted of the murder, Hannah’s trial has yet to take place. It is unclear whether she has retained a lawyer, but she is currently being held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center. Neither she nor her family has made any public statements, and the outcome of her case remains to be seen.

