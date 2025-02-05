Where is Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’ is a British reality series that unfolds in the untamed wilds of Central America with survivalist Bear Grylls at its center. Each episode sees a celebrity from a certain walk of life turning themselves into prey in the dense jungle while Grylls hunts them down. Holly Willoughby hosts the show, which features 12 high-profile guests, namely Kola Bokinni, Mel B, Boris Becker, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Steph McGovern, Danny Cipriani, Shirley Ballas, Big Zuu, Joe Thomas, Lottie Moss, Una Healy, and Leomie Anderson. While the thrill and excitement of the premise keep the show interesting, it is also aided by the lush foliage of its forest attraction, which adds color, spice, vibrancy, and danger into the mix, especially when the hunt begins.

Celebrity Bear Hunt Filming Locations

‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’ is filmed in Costa Rica, specifically in the Guanacaste Province. The country is famed for its rainforests and stunning coastlines graced with eye-catching ocean views. It is also known for its geodiversity, especially when discussing rugged and natural terrain fit for sightseeing. A large chunk of the nation is devoted to protected forest areas, which are home to some of the rarest flora and fauna in the world. Animal enthusiasts will be excited by the teeming wildlife of the region, which includes sloths, spider monkeys, jaguars, quetzal birds, crocodiles, iguanas, and toucans, among others. The natural biodiversity is pivotal in the series, as a greater emphasis is placed on capturing the feral but beautiful side of a Central American rainforest.

Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica

Filming for ‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’ takes place in a forest area in Guanacaste province, which lies in the northwestern section of Costa Rica. The region has grown in popularity over the years, particularly due to its parkland areas and dazzling beaches. Some of those beaches include the Playa Conchal, Playa Hermosa, and Playa Flamingo, which is a notable sports fishing destination. The crew recorded some scenes at Pandora Beach, also known as Playa Pandora at M8PW+C9, where four celebrities take part in a challenge in one episode. Naturally, Guanacaste has access to abundant sunlight and is graced with breathtaking sunsets. It also houses the Papagayo Peninsula, which is a location bolstered with luxury resorts and golf courses, making it a must-have vacation spot for any individual seeking to disconnect from urban life.

A popular tourist spot in Guanacaste is the Santa Rosa National Park, home to dry tropical forests that eerily resemble the African savannas. Some of its areas also parallel the dusty landscapes of the old Western Frontier. The blend of endless coastlines, beaches, rainforests, and dry tropical locales makes Guanacaste stand out as a breeding ground for incredible diversity, both in terms of appearance and biological life. It is Costa Rica’s most sparsely populated province, thereby reducing any human influence over its many precious and pristine sites. The drive has been to transform the area into a space for upscale resorts with top-of-the-line service. As such, travelers are increasingly flocking to the province to enjoy the sunsets, resorts, dry weather, and scenic nature views.

