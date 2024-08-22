Celeste Díaz: Where is the Pop Star Academy Trainee Now?

Although Celeste Diaz sadly didn’t make it to the final round of ‘The Debut: Dream Academy,’ she did win countless hearts through her skills and Netflix’s ‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE.’ After all, with a lot of hard work and a deep understanding of her skill set and what she needed to do to improve and ultimately make it into the girl group, she shined. The fact she managed to do so while remaining her bubbly, fun, helpful, outgoing self enabled her to not only create lifelong friendships but also grow in a way she never could have expected.

Celeste Diaz’s Journey Was Inspiring

Although an Argentinian, Celeste did her final auditions in Las Vegas, Nevada, and actually blanked out for the last 20 or 30 seconds of it, she was still selected because she showcased her potential and determination. She may have only been 18 at the time of her joining and did not know a lot of English, but she proved her mettle in training every single day and gradually went from an average trainee to one of the best. The fact that she had been a K-pop fan for most of her life and dreamt of being an idol was also a massive plus point for her because she knew what was and would be expected of her.

That’s how Celeste ended up making it all the way to the live ‘Dream AcademyAcademy’ survival show, where she managed to showcase her skills so well that she actually made it to all the missions. But alas, while she did have the support of her community, family, as well as instructors, she just couldn’t break through some of her struggles and was ultumately eliminated before the finale. She made it into the top 14 but not the top 10, meaning she didn’t get to showcase her skills by performing live to the world – she was left to root for her fellow trainees.

Celeste Diaz is an Animal Lover Through and Through

While we don’t know much regarding Celeste’s early years or upbringing, we do know she’s half Argentinian and half Colombian, resulting in one of her core values being quality time with family. The fact they support her at every step of the way is also a massive deal, but it’s imperative to note that this aspiring dancer/artist is mostly surrounded by her pet animals these days. From what we can tell, she has seven cats as well as 13 dogs, all of whom reside with her in her base in her homeland of Argentina while she continues to focus on establishing a career for herself in entertainment.

Celeste Diaz Has Found Some Lifelong Friends

While Celeste was obviously heartbroken about not having been selected as a cast member of KATSEYE, she admittedly doesn’t regret any aspect of her experiences as she got to meet some incredible people through it. In fact, it appears as if she is still close friends with a lot of her fellow trainees, especially Illiya as well as Brooklyn, all the while supporting the group. Her social media likes, comments, as well as posts are actually proof of this fact, especially as she doesn’t waste any opportunity to hype her friends up or spread more awareness about them, and it appears as if they do the same for her.

Coming to Celese’s more personal side, having recently turned 20 and found an icon in Spanish artist Ana Mena, it’s evident this Buenos Aries, Argentina, resident is still focused on her dream. To achieve the same, she has made it known that she plans on uploading more on social media and getting exposure through the same – she has already started posting dance covers, so it looks like it’s only a matter of time until she posts singing and overall performances, too. Honestly, we can’t wait to see what’s next for her.

