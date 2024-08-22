Nikky Paramo: Where is the Dance Instructor Now?

With Nikky Paramo being the definition of a fiery force to be reckoned with, it comes as no surprise she had a massive role in helping the ambitious trainees of Dream Academy to be ready for the entertainment industry. This much is actually even evidenced throughout Netflix’s ‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE,’ making it clear at every step of the way that she got the role of Dance Instructor on her own merit rather than because she is the sister of HYBE’s training and development manager.

Nikky Paramo is as Caring as She is Strict

Having been dancing from an early age before going professional while she was still a teenager, Nikky knows the importance of basic techniques as well as confidence. That’s why she was determined to help all the trainees conquer, all the while also unlocking their hidden potential through an empowering approach. Yes, she is nurturing, but she is also extremely tough because she wants all her students to be the best version of themselves – so she won’t stand for slacking.

Nikky’s elder sister, Missy, honestly described it best – you need a backbone to deal with her because she won’t mince her words to appease anyone if she knows she is right, and she almost always is. That’s why she was offered to serve as a choreographer and mentor to the ambitious young girls hoping to be a member of Hybe x Geffen Records’ first global girl group. She showcased that she can mold young artists into international performers, all the while caring for their minds and bodies. The fact that she treats everyone the same is also a clear indication of her character.

Nikky Paramo’s Career Has Been One for the Books

Nikky was still in high school at the age of 17 when she got an opportunity to kickstart her career as a professional dancer, which she embraced with her arms wide open. While many might assume this might have been a relatively small job considering her lack of experience, she was so skillful even at that point that she had actually been called up to be a backup dancer for Beyonce on tour. Little did this young performer know back then that this would only be the start, as she would then get a chance to dance for not only other iconic musicians but also industry events.

Whether it be Taylor Swift, Paula Abdul, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, or most recently Doja Cat, or award shows like The Oscars, Billboard Music Awards, MTV VMAs, and the Latin Grammys, she has danced for them all. It thus comes as no surprise that this UTA Production Arts-signed artist has since evolved from a mere dancer to a choreographer as well as a mentor who is currently affiliated with many brands and organizations. She served as a choreographer for ‘Final Cut’ in 2021, is often seen working alongside Studio X Dance Complex, and is currently heavily involved with Velocity Dance Convention & Competition.

Nikky Paramo is a Happily Married Dog Mom

It was on February 1, 2024, that Nikky tied the knot with her long-term partner, House Flipper and Project Manager Chad Gunter, in a cozy ceremony at the Rayavadee Resort in Thailand. They have since settled in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the two dogs they share, Onyx as well as Catalina, all the while remembering the one they recently lost, Miguel in May 2024. The truth is it was the dancer who had adopted him back in 2012 when she had just made the move from her hometown of Chicago to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams, just for him to turn out to be her “guardian angel.” Therefore, today, it appears as if this couple is focusing on honoring his memory while also leading their best life by continuing to travel the world, undertake new experiences, and focus on their respective professions.

