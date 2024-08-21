Missy Paramo: Where is HYBE’s Taining & Development Manager Now?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Missy Paramo, it would have been as an all-round entertainment industry specialist considering the different skills she has. It thus comes as no surprise she was hired by HYBE as an executive when they wished to form a global girl group, but she actually ended up being one of the major reasons for its success. After all, she not only focused on the business as well as the technical side of things but also kept in mind that they were dealing with young girls who were pursuing their dreams – it wasn’t just a project for any of them.

Missy Paramo is a Former Competitive Dancer

Although born in Chicago, Illinois, Missy was just a young girl when she fell in love with the art of dance and decided she wanted to pursue it as a career, unaware she’d actually get unimaginable success through it. Her younger sister Nikky actually followed in her footsteps, too, and gradually developed such an incredible skill set that they were each other’s biggest competition in every sense of the way. However, by the time the former grew older, she decided she wished to dabble in other areas too, driving her to pursue a formal higher education rather than continuing her dance journey.

Missy actually graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 2012 with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Management, following which she delved into entertainment in a much different way. She knew then she’d found her true calling, but her experience with HYBE changed her personally – while she always used to hope for boys whenever she had kids, she now wants girls. This entire process taught her just as much as she gave to it, yet the one thing no one can deny is that she is arguably one of the biggest reasons for the program’s success because she cared, was tough when needed, showed up every single day, and felt with the girls – that’s why they often even called her Mama Missy.

Missy Paramo’s Career Trajectory is Inspiring

It was before Missy had even graduated from Layota University that she established LMP Creative Services in 2011 as a talent manager and producer, enabling her to take control of her own creativity. As if that’s not enough, she served as the Director of Merchandising, Artist Manager, and Studio Manager at The Movement Lifestyle from 2013 to 2015 before joining Break the Floor Productions for a year as a Project Manager. She then served as an Executive Assistant at The Los Angeles Film School, took on the role of Marketing Manager at LA Dance Magic, and even served as the Marketing/ Office Manager at STEPS Dance Center.

Only after this did Missy join Fiorente Global as a Project Manager in 2018, where she helped them collaborate with and manage several groups until November of 2021. That’s when she found herself at HYBE America as their Talent and Development Manager, just to gradually rise the ladder and be appointed Senior Training & Development Manager in 2023 before getting promoted to Senior Artist Operations Manager in June 2024. The truth is, she continues to hold this position while running her LMP Creative Services business. In other words, she’s a multitasker who currently splits her time between Chicago and Los Angeles.

We should actually mention that apart from Missy’s success at HYBE and the fact one of her biggest clients at LMP is a renowned choreographer who has worked with the likes of artists like Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj, her proudest moments seemingly come from production. After all, she produces not only music videos but also events, educational industry intensives, and international teaching tours, all the while prioritizing everyone involved’s mental health too. She is actually behind Disney’s ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story featuring Donnie Yen’ (2016), ‘Of Course’ (2018), as well as ‘Audition’ (2018).

Missy Paramo Hopes to Build a Family One Day

While Missy isn’t very open about her personal life at the moment, we do know she has always wanted to raise a family – one like the one she grew up in: supportive, loving, and caring. However, while she believed she only wanted boys owing to the fact it was just her and her sister growing up, she now wants girls. That’s because the girls at the HYBE’s program to create KATSEYE taught her that there is power in chaos, emotion, beauty, and elegance and that girls are and can be much more than what anyone believes if they just have support. She is ready to embrace this chapter one day, yet her mind and her career are priorities today.

