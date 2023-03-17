Celine Edmondson: Where is Dance 100 Semi-Finalist Now?

Watching well-choreographed dance routines is always a joy, and Netflix’s ‘Dance 100’ certainly delivers on that. Featuring some of the world’s most talented dancers, the reality show is everything one can ask for as a fan of street dancing. The chance it provides aspiring choreographers also allows them to tell the world precisely what they can do. One such shining contestant from the show’s very first season was Celine “Boom” Edmondson, who made it all the way to the competition’s semi-finals. If you are one of her many admirers and are curious about just where she is these days, worry not because we have your back!

Celine Edmondson’s Dance 100 Journey

As one of the eight contestants of ‘Dance 100’ season 1, Celine was eager to be seen and heard on stage as big as the Netflix show. While she was able to pass the first two rounds with flying colors, the same was not true for the third level. As one of the two contestants with the least amount of votes, Celine had to participate in a dance battle against Janick Arseneau. However, the former made a delightful comeback and won over more than 50% of the judging dancers in order to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Now ready to be a part of the competition’s penultimate round, Celine had to choreograph two routines for 25 dancers each. For the first performance, she had to pay homage to the decade of the 2000s. With a pre-assigned song, the artist ensured that the energy we all love when it comes to this particular era of dancing was visible on stage. As a 90s baby, Celine was quite familiar with the given timeframe. However, her performance did leave people wanting more, given that she was now a semi-finalist.

The time had come for Celine and her team to visually showcase a story based on the idea of breaking free from the typical pattern of life. This was undoubtedly a topic she felt strongly about, and the dancer decided to create a story of everyday factory workers breaking free from their mundane lives and living life as they wanted. The utilization of colors to depict the change was certainly appreciated by many. However, some of the judges thought that the performance could have been elevated. In the end, Celine was unfortunately not able to make it to the finals. Nevertheless, she did gain a massive number of supporters thanks to her stellar performance in the show.

Where is Celine Edmondson Now?

It seems like Celine Edmondson is thriving in her life as a professional dancer and choreographer. The artist hails from Bridgeport, Connecticut, and started her dance training at 12. Since then, her passion for art has only grown, and she even joined the University of the Arts in 2013 for the same. During her years as a student, she became a part of the Brooklyn Nets in July 2015, and Celine obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance in 2017.

Over the years, Celine has had the opportunity to perform in various locations worldwide. Some of her most memorable choreographies have been executed at places like the Barclays Center, the 2019 Global Games in China, and the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. She has also worked alongside celebrities like Maluma, Meghan Trainor, Blackpink, DJ Khaled, and Lil Kim. The Netflix star has not stopped working hard despite her impressive resume and hopes to be someday affiliated with artists like Chris Brown.

Presently, Celine is an Assistant Coach and Resident Choreographer for Brooklyn Nets. Based in New York City, New York, specifically the Brooklyn area, the choreographer is also part of the faculty of Steps On Broadway Conservatory. She is also partnered with BLOC talent agency and United Talent Agency. The artist is also known for posting dancing videos on various social media platforms and has over 15 thousand Instagram followers.

Read More: Where is Dance 100 Semi-Finalist Max Pham Now?