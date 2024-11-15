Chad McQueen Tribute on Cobra Kai: How Did He Die?

The sixth and final season of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ sets the stage for a final confrontation between Miyagi-do and their sworn enemies of the eponymous dojo. Over the six seasons, the show develops the characters introduced in 1984’s ‘The Karate Kid’ by bringing back almost all the major ones from the show. From the heroes to villains, the Netflix series displays its dedication to staying close to the original by offering cameos of the actors who have been in the films in one role or another. There is, however, one character that never appeared on ‘Cobra Kai,’ and the second part of the sixth season pays tribute to the actor.

Chad McQueen Passed Away Due to Health Issues

Chad McQueen, who was known for playing the role of Cobra Kai bully, Dutch, in the first two installments of ‘The Karate Kid,’ passed away on September 11, 2024, at his home in Palm Desert, California. He was 63 years old, and the reason for his death has been attributed to organ failure. He is survived by his second wife, Jeanie Galbraith (whom he married in 1993); Steven R. McQueen, his son from his first marriage with Stacia Toten; and his two children with Jeanie Galbraith— Chase and Madison.

While McQueen stuck around in Hollywood for about two decades, he eventually decided to quit acting and turned his entire attention towards racing. He shared a love for cars with his father, one of the most iconic Hollywood actors of his time. Chad McQueen often talked about spending time with his father in the midst of cars and confessed that he always felt more attracted to motorsports than movies. His last movie, titled ‘The Fall,’ came out in 2001, following which he never looked back.

McQueen participated in several tournaments and events over the years, including but not limited to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring. He leaned further into the sport in 2010 when he founded a company called McQueen Racing, which develops cars and motorcycles. The former actor even had a serious injury in February 2006 while racing in preparation for an event. He spent a month in a coma and had several broken bones. At the end of the day, however, it did not deter McQueen from going back into racing, which he stuck to for as long as he could.

Chad McQueen Almost Reprised His Role in Cobra Kai

While Chad McQueen did a lot of roles following his appearance in ‘The Karate Kid,’ the role of Butch stuck with him. Being one of Johnny Lawrence’s best friends and a ruthless karate fighter, Butch didn’t skip any chance to bully Daniel LaRusso. McQueen also appeared in the 1986 sequel, ‘The Karate Kid Part II,’ and considering how many other characters from the film series have appeared on the show over the years, McQueen was expected to show up for a cameo as well, and he almost did.

Reportedly, the creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ met with McQueen while writing the sixth season and even found a way to bring him to the fore. In the previous season, it was repeatedly mentioned that Butch was serving time in prison. At one point, when Johnny reunites with his friends from school, and they reminisce about the days, Butch’s name becomes an important part of the conversation. It also acts as a cautionary tale for Johnny, who doesn’t want to end up in prison like his friend and wants to turn his life around.

Considering this, it wasn’t difficult for the writers to find a way to bring Butch back right in time for the Sekai Taikai tournament. The possibility was presented to McQueen, who even agreed to do the show. However, when the time came to film, the schedule never aligned. McQueen was too busy with his prior commitments, especially concerning racing, and scheduling issues persisted until it was decided that the Netflix series should move on without Butch. According to the show’s creators, it felt like a missed opportunity because they had created a rather cathartic storyline for Butch, which would do his character justice. However, at the end of the day, they had to accept that it wasn’t meant to be.

