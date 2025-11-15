Chad Powers Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

The sports comedy show ‘Chad Powers’ ends its season 1 with an unexpected plot twist. After successfully slithering his way onto the Catfish football team as the dorky quarterback Chad Powers, Russ Holliday manages to uphold the persona for multiple games. However, a series of one too many wrong steps ends up unveiling his duplicitous secret to Ricky, the assistant coach and daughter of Coach Hudson. This threatens to be the end of Russ’ deceptive charade. Yet, he manages to save his skin by reminding the coach that the team’s future and her father’s reputation have as much to lose as he does if the truth about Powers makes it to the public. Therefore, gaining an advantage and a new enemy, Russ/Chad once again joins the Catfish in the field. Naturally, this abrupt ending is bound to leave the fans craving a continuation. Nonetheless, any official announcement has yet to arrive regarding the renewal of the Hulu series. Even so, if it gets greenlit for season 2 soon, the show can return to the screen sometime in 2027.

Chad Powers Season 2 Will Follow the Rest of the Football Season For the Catfish

Even though ‘Chad Powers’ hasn’t yet been renewed for season 2, reports suggest that a renewal might be on the horizon. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, season 2 of the Hulu show is set to begin production on January 5, 2026. Reportedly, this information comes from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 479. The labor union is intrinsically involved in productions that take place in Georgia, which serves as a major filming location for the show. Therefore, if this news is to be trusted, it’s only a matter of time before an official renewal arrives. From the get-go, creators of the show, Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, envisioned the story as a multi-season endeavor.

Waldron discussed his plans for a potential continuation in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, and said, “Ultimately, we have to see how the show performs, but everybody knows Glen (Powell) and I want to see this (‘Chad Powers’) thing through to the end. There’s a lot more story left to tell, so I hope we get to do it. When you get to the end of the first season, it feels like we’re just getting started. Ricky is now pulled into this alliance, and now we can get into our ‘(Star Wars:) Empire Strikes Back’ chapter of this trilogy. I hope we get to keep it going.” Previously, the creator had expressed his desire to tell the entire story within the structure of an entire college football season. Therefore, it’s likely that season 2 will pick up with the cliffhanger of the Catfish vs. Bulldogs match and follow the team as they progress through the football season.

Chad Powers Season 2 Will Likely Retain the Central Cast With Their Established Dynamics

As a comedy-driven and premise-based show, ‘Chad Powers’ finds its biggest narrative strength in its characters. By the end of season 1, the show carves out the characterizations of Russ and the people surrounding him well enough to create compelling relationships and dynamics. Therefore, it’s likely that the show would want to carry this over for another season without any major changes. This means the central cast, comprised of Glen Powell (Russ Holliday/Chad Powers), Perry Mattfeld (Ricky), Frankie A. Rodriguez (Danny), Steve Zahn (Coach Hudson), and Wynn Everett (Tricia), will likely be reprising their roles in the event of a potential season 2.

Likewise, characters like Mike Holliday (Toby Huss) and Wendy Hudson (Megan Ketch), who aren’t on the football field but sport close connections to the central characters, might also return. Alternatively, the supporting characters who make up the Catfish team, either as players on the field or as coaches on the sidelines, can also be expected to make a comeback. This includes additions like Quentin Plair’s Coach Byrd, Clayne Crawford’s Coach Scott Dobbs, and Colton Ryan, who plays the quarterback, the backup, Gerry. Lastly, there’s always room for other yet-unintroduced players to be introduced into the central narrative with a new season.

Season 2 Will Likely Delve Into Russ/Chad’s Complex Relationship With Ricky

As season 1 ends, it opens up the potential for a riveting dynamic to unfold in Chad Powers’ future college football career. Initially, when Ricky learns about the player’s absurd secret, she feels deeply betrayed and hurt. On top of forming a false friendship with her, Russ has also made things incredibly complicated for Ricky’s family with his interference. Nonetheless, when she tries to put an end to his facade by threatening to reveal his secret, Russ turns the tables on her. He reminds her that if Chad’s secret is revealed to the world, then it would be the end of Coach Hudson’s already sinking career. Therefore, she has much more to lose than he does. As a result, the quarterback gets to return to the field, now with Ricky as a reluctant ally in his scheme.

This sets the story up for an intriguing new dynamic. So far, Russ’ one collaborator, Danny, has been a close friend and well-wisher for the player. Therefore, adding Ricky to this mix seems to be a recipe for a delicious disaster. Furthermore, as Russ digs himself deeper into this lie, he’s making this more and more complicated for his future self. All of this nuance and progress will likely become a major plot point of season 2. On the other hand, as the series continues with another season, fans can also expect a lot more meta references and easter eggs. For instance, Glen Powell has already shared his interest in ensuring his former school, the University of Texas at Austin, gets a cameo in the show, should ‘Chad Powers’ return for potential future season(s).

Read More: Is Chad Powers a True Story? Is Russ Holliday Based on a Real Football Player?