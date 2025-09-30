Where is Hulu’s Chad Powers Filmed?

Inspired by the character of Eli Manning in the docuseries titled ‘Eli’s Places,’ Hulu’s ‘Chad Powers’ is a sports comedy series created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. The narrative acquaints us with a former college quarterback named Russ Holliday, whose disciplinary issues cost him his college football career. In an attempt to revive his football career, he takes on the disguise of a talented walk-on player named Chad Powers and enters a Southern football team that is not doing so well. Not only does he try to redeem himself, but he is also determined to bring his new team to winning ways. Starring Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, and Clayne Crawford, the football show takes place mostly in football fields, where the protagonist tries his best to help out his teammates and himself.

Chad Powers Filming Locations

The entirety of ‘Chad Powers’ was reportedly filmed in Georgia, especially across Metro Atlanta. Principal photography for the Glen Powell starrer got underway in August 2024 and went on for a couple of months before wrapping up in October of the same year. While shooting a one-shot take, Powell reportedly blacked out due to heat, adrenaline, and the heavy makeup on his face. He elaborated on the same to E! News, stating, “I’m wearing a helmet and a wig and the mask. And I’m running this football play over and over and over.”

The scene was about two to three minutes long, during which he did multiple football plays down the field. “I got to the end of it, I throw this touchdown. I scream and I black out,” he added. Fortunately enough, the actor was able to shake it off and get on with shooting with a face full of makeup, which took the makeup team about an hour to apply each day.

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

For the purpose of filming ‘Chad Powers,’ the cast and crew ventured to multiple spots in the Metropolitan Atlanta region of Georgia. Shooting took place at Center Parc Stadium at 755 Hank Aaron Drive in the southeastern part of Atlanta, the capital of the Peach State. Formerly called Centennial Olympic Stadium, the 22,000-seat grand venue hosts various sports events such as football, basketball, rugby, baseball, as well as concerts and ceremonies. The shooting of a few sequences was conducted in downtown Atlanta, particularly on a set at Georgia State University at 33 Gilmer Street. Believe Music Hall at 181 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard also served as one of the shooting spots.

The team also settled on a duplex in the neighborhood of Mechanicsville to tape some scenes. A portion of the Hulu series was also filmed during a football game at the University of Georgia’s Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium, located on Sanford Drive and Field Street in the city-county of Athens. During the show’s premiere event in September 2025, actor and co-creator Glen Powell opened up to Deadline about his experience of sharing the screen with former NFL players. He said, “When I was actually on the field, it felt very immersive. Because they also had former NFL players playing with us, putting on pads. Guys that are 350, 6’7, sprinting at me with everything they got.” The cast and crew were also spotted shooting in the city of Conyers in Rockdale County.

