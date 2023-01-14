Charlene DeCicco From Milf Manor: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’ is a dating reality series that follows eight women ranging between the ages 40 to 60 who head to the paradise villa of Mexico in search of building a deeper connection with young men. Amongst all the successful and gorgeous moms, Charlene DeCicco grabbed several eyeballs with her charming personality. Naturally, fans must be interested to learn more about the personal life of the reality TV star. If you have the same questions, we’ve got you covered.

Charlene DeCicco’s Age, Nationality, and Background

Charlene DeCicco defines talent and hard work. The 46-year-old Jersey mom shifted her life to the City of Angels in California for a fresh start. Her skills are unrivaled, and her bomb personality makes her one of the most attractive moms on the show. Charlene loves to explore new places, and traveling is her favorite activity.

When she isn’t busy working towards her goals and being the best mom to her kids, Charlene is out under the sun getting a nice tan. She has traveled to countries including China, Ireland, Hungary, and others. She is a fun-loving and free-spirited person who finds happiness in making others laugh.

Charlene DeCicco’s Kids

Charlene DeCicco is close to her children, Ashly, Nicholas, Dara, and Harrison. The sibling bond between all her babies seems to be unbreakable. Ashly and Nicholas share an Instagram page where they post hilarious content. On the other hand, Harrison is a budding model who makes his mama very proud. Dara recently gave birth, making Charlene a proud grandmother to a beautiful baby girl.

Charlene DeCicco’s Profession

Charlene works in the hospitality industry. However, presently, the reality TV star has focused her attention on doing things she loves. She is working as a Producer at Vision Productions and is also the host of the talk show, ‘Addiction Recovery Television,’ which discusses relevant topics adhering to addiction and recovery. Charlene loves to spread joy and happiness. Hence, being a stand-up comedian really suits her.

She has also made appearances in multiple productions, including ‘Truth or Dare,’ ‘This Much,’ and ‘Skin.’ The long resume of this talented star doesn’t stop here. Charlene is also a Heavy Weight Boxer who had her first match with Lady Street Fighter, which she won and took home the belt and title. She is also an advocate of Mental Health and spreads awareness through her social media handles.

Is Charlene DeCicco Dating Anyone?

From what we can tell, Charlene DeCicco’s doesn’t prefer to divulge much about her dating life in the public sphere. However, we do know that the reality TV star left her toxic marriage years ago and has left behind all that negativity to focus on furthering her personal as well as professional life. She is now back on track to try out her luck at love with young men, making it worth her time. We truly hope she finds the man of her dreams who treats her like the queen she is.

