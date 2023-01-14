Pola Mochon From Milf Manor: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘Milf Manor’ is a unique dating reality series that stars eight women, in the age range of 40 to 60, from diverse cities who are brought together to find love at a luxurious resort in Mexico. These women might be different from those you see on most dating shows, but don’t underestimate the power of the experience these ladies carry. One of the gorgeous women who became a fan favorite is the fitness queen Pola Mochon. Naturally, many are curious to know more about the personal life of Pola, and we have got all the answers you seek.

Pola Mochon’s Age, Nationality, Background

Pola Mochon originally hails from Mexico and presently resides in the sunny city of Miami, Florida, with her family. The 48-year-old is a fitness fanatic whose life revolves around her family and friends. In 2005, the reality TV star enrolled at Universidad Anáhuac Mexico Norte for her higher education and attained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management in 2009.

Pola is every bit of an adventurist who loves to live in the moment. She has never let age or failed relationships get the better of her. She enjoys trying and learning new things that make her life exciting. Crossing to-do things off her bucket lists, such as learning a new skill like surfing, make Pola one of the coolest moms out there. Pola is never afraid to challenge herself and lives by the mantra: “You don’t always have to leave, sometimes you just need to change the way you stay.”

Pola Mochon’s Kids

Pola Mochon is a proud mother to a daughter and son, Emma and Jose Mizrahi, respectively. The reality TV personality is a huge part of their lives, and the “three musketeers” shares a very close bond. Emma and Jose were born in Mexico and moved to Miami when the former was 14-years-old. Both of Pola’s kids are Florida International University graduates. While Emma obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Radio, Television, and Digital Communication, her brother, Jose, graduated with Dual Bachelor’s in Business: Finance and Marketing in 2017.

However, Emma as well as Jose have chosen the entertainment industry as their field of profession. Talking about their journey, Jose told Shoutout Miami, “Waiting at the popcorn line, a woman approached us and asked if we wanted to be part of the entertainment industry, in TV Shows, Commercials and other projects. My sister immediately said yes, I was a bit hesitant because where I come from, being part of the entertainment industry is kind of forbidden and a taboo, but I also agreed. We basically got scouted.”

Surfing the social media wave, Pola’s kids began creating videos at a very young age and haven’t looked back since then. Apart from being a radio and talk-show host, Emma is a digital creator. Meanwhile, Jose Mizrahi is a talk-show host, photographer, actor, model, and influencer who usually makes hilarious videos with his sister Emma. He credits his sister and mother as the most significant reason behind his success. Clearly, Pola is very proud of her gems and never misses a chance to express it to them.

Pola Mochon’s Profession

Pola is the CEO and Founder of Powerumba, an “innovation-centred fitness company” that uses dance as a form of powerful workout forms, making the fitness game fun and exciting. The company is co-owned by Martin Del Villar and her kids, Jose and Emma. The primary goal of the company is to provide a cutting-edge environment where customers feel at ease and confident to take on different training challenges and succeed in reaching one’s health and fitness objectives.

Being a fitness enthusiast and a powerful motivator, Pola has also appeared on different TV channels, including La Voz de la Manana, to talk about her company, their objectives, and how Calisthenics is a great fitness regime.

Is Pola Mochon Dating Anyone?

Details of Pola Mochon’s dating life are not known as she prefers to keep her love life out of the limelight. However, prior to appearing on ‘MILF Manor,’ she was reportedly in a long-term relationship that lasted for nine years. Devasted by the purported heartbreak, Pola decided to take a break from the dating game, and now she’s ready to enter the dating pool to give it another shot. We hope she takes home the most eligible bachelor on the show.

