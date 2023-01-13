Where is TLC’s MILF Manor Filmed?

Usually, dating shows tend to include young and single participants, but now that pattern is broken with TLC’s ‘MILF Manor.’ It is a reality dating series that focuses on eight women, in the age range of 40 to 60, from different cities who are brought together to find love at a luxurious and picturesque resort. Age is just a number for these women as they might be older than the regular dating show contestants, but they are still in the dating scene.

Although they have years of dating experience in their bag, which they use to make meaningful connections with men half their age, they are bound to get taken aback when they are greeted by surprise before entering the resort. Due to the inclusion of relatively older ladies in the TLC series, viewers get something new from this dating show, keeping them hooked through each episode. Moreover, the paradise-like destination where the women pursue younger men makes one wonder where ‘MILF Manor’ is actually shot. Well, if you have the same question, we have got you covered!

MILF Manor Filming Locations

‘MILF Manor’ is filmed in Mexico, specifically in La Paz Municipality. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the dating show seemingly took place in March 2022. Located in the southern region of North America, Mexico is the tenth most populous country in the world. With coastlines on the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of California, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea, the United Mexican States is home to many scenic coastal sites, making it a suitable filming location for shows like ‘MILF Manor.’ So, let us take you through the specific site where the participants indulge in romantic pursuits!

La Paz Municipality, Mexico

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘MILF Manor’ are lensed in La Paz Municipality, a municipality located in Mexico’s Baja California Sur. To be specific, the participants and the rest of the crew members of the reality show set up camp at Orchid House on Antigua Casa de Gobierno El Caimancito, Carr Escénica KM 5, just north of the city of La Paz, as they shoot scenes in and around the villa.

The boutique hotel allows the guests to take in two different experiences at once — the beauty of Baja’s desertic landscape and the pacifying sound of the sea of Cortéz. The villa has four types of rooms, including Garden Suites, Deluxe Suites, Master Suites, and Governor Suites, so you have the option to choose one that matches your requirements best. All in all, it is an optimal vacation site for travelers looking to have a relaxing time.

