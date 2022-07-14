Is Chase Andrews Based on a Real Person? Who Killed Him in the Book?

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is a mystery drama film based on Delia Owens’ best-selling novel same name. It is directed by Olivia Newman and follows Catherine “Kya” Clark, a young girl growing up in isolation in a North Carolina marsh. However, Kya’s life changes after she meets and falls in love with Chase Andrews. However, Kya is implicated in Chase’s murder and faces a battle for survival.

Naturally, viewers must be wondering whether Chase Andrews is based on a real person. Likewise, the mystery surrounding Chase’s death drives the film’s narrative. Therefore, a curiosity about the character’s fate in the original novel is understandable. If you are looking for answers in those regards, here is everything you need to know!

Is Chase Andrews Based on a Real Person?

Chase Andrews is a fictional character who is one of the main characters in Delia Owens’ novel ‘Where the Crawdads Sing.’ He is a high school football quarterback. Chase meets the book’s protagonist Catherine “Kya” Clark, and the two develop feelings for each other. The two first meet in 1965, when Chase plays for the Barkley Cove. Chase is attracted to Kya, who is unaware of his playboy reputation. While Kya rebuffs Chase’s sexual advances, the two start a romantic relationship.

Author Delia Owens hasn’t revealed any real-life inspiration for the character of Chase Andrews. The character is a fictional creation she crafted to further Kya’s story. Owens revealed that Chase is the polar opposite of Kya’s other romantic interest in the novel, Tate. She described Chase as an unevolved male who does not care who he hurts in his pursuit of women. Thus, Chase is a fictional character created to serve the story’s narrative purpose. Actor Harris Dickinson (‘The King’s Man‘) plays the role of Chase Andrews in the film adaptation.

Who Killed Chase Andrews in the Book?

In the book, Chase promises to marry Kya to further their romantic relationship in hopes of having sex with her. However, after Kya learns the truth, she breaks up with Chase. Chase tries to reconcile with Kya. Nonetheless, the two end up in an argument that takes a violent turn. Chase attempts to rape Kya, and she narrowly escapes from the assault. On October 30, 1969, Sheriff Ed Jackson discovers the dead body of Chase Andrews. The mystery of Chase’s murder drives the second half of the novel.

Ed’s investigation leads him to several pieces of evidence that create a perplexing case. However, he grows convinced that Kya is Chase’s killer. He traps Kya and holds her prisoner until her trial in court. During the court trial, conflicting testimonies come to light. Although there is overmounting suggestive evidence against Kya, there is no concrete evidence linking her to Chase’s death. While two men witnessed her physical altercation with Chase, the timeline of Chase’s death doesn’t match up. In the end, the jury judges Kya not guilty of the crime. However, in reality, it is Kya who killed Chase.

The truth about Chase’s death is revealed in the book’s final chapter after Kya’s death. Tate discovers the shell necklace Chase used to wear among Kya’s belongings. The necklace goes missing after Chase’s death. Thus, through Tate, readers find that Kya is Chase’s killer. The twist completes Kya’s comparison of herself with a female firefly that uses her light to attract a male of another species and leads him to death. Ultimately, Kya killing Chase gives viewers an understanding of Kya’s worldview and highlights her resilience.

