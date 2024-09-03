Cheryl Hirss: Where is Hope Solo’s Best Friend Now?

Netflix’s documentary film ‘Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer’ explores the highlights of the soccer legend Hope Solo’s life through the words of people in her close circle, including her best friend, Cheryl Hirss. The two best friends played the sport together while they attended the University of Washington. They nurtured warm relationships with their coaches, Lesle Gallimore and Amy Griffin. Cheryl was present beside the World Cup-winning goalkeeper when the latter was navigating her life through her emergence as a potential star and her intricate relationship with her father, Jeffrey Solo. She was a source of constant support for Hope, especially when the athlete was having a troubled period in her life!

Cheryl Hirss and Hope Solo Have Been Friends Since Third Grade

Hope Solo met Cheryl Hirss for the first time after joining a recreation league soccer team in third grade. It didn’t take long for them to become “inseparable” friends. “Cheryl was one of the only people I let get close. She was allowed into my house, inside my crazy life, an eyewitness to the turmoil. […] She remained my friend, no matter what she witnessed. When I didn’t feel like a normal kid, I took solace in having a normal best friend and in her normal life,” the soccer legend wrote in her autobiography, ‘Solo: A Memoir of Hope.’ Cheryl’s parents, Mary and Dick, welcomed Hope to their house for sleepovers “all the time.” She described them as “generous” in her book.

Hope and Cheryl remained teammates for a long time. In the absence of the former’s father, Jeffrey Solo, who disappeared without any whereabouts, Mary and Dick took the two best friends to soccer matches and tournaments. When Jeffrey eventually resurfaced in his daughter’s life, her best friend witnessed the same. The trio then remained in touch. After seeing her play the sport, he called Cheryl “Bulldog” and even made her “feel like a champion.” While Hope struggled with her father’s life as a homeless man, she talked about it only to her best friend. Since Dick attended the University of Washington, his daughter joined the same institution in 1999, and the two friends reunited to play soccer for the university.

Even though Hope and Cheryl have been best friends for decades, their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. During their freshman year, the distance between the two companions increased. According to ‘Solo: A Memoir of Hope,’ Cheryl “branched out and formed new relationships,” which hurt Hope. However, she was beside the former goalkeeper while life got tougher for the latter. When Jeffrey passed away in June 2007, she was with her best friend to help her deal with the loss. Cheryl “found photos, helped write the obituary, [and] got the programs printed and hand-folded them,” according to the autobiography.

Cheryl Hirss Moved to Colorado After Her Graduation With Her Partner

In 2003, Cheryl Hirss graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. The next year, she moved to Aspen, Colorado, with her partner, Galen Hirss. Both of them were into snowboarding, which made their new “home” all the more suitable for them. Cheryl even went on to secure the American Association of Snowboard Instructors’ level 2 certification. The couple eventually got married in a ceremony held in Port Ludlow, Washington. Hope Solo made sure that she would be free for the wedding despite her engagements as a star in the world of soccer.

Cheryl and Galen’s wedding was a turning point in the former’s relationship with Hope. Since her best friend didn’t ask her to be the maid of honor, the soccer player was “wounded,” especially because they “had been like sisters for twenty-two years.” Before the wedding, the two companions talked about the hurt they inflicted on each other. The conversation seemingly helped them repair their relationship. In the acknowledgment section of her autobiography, which was published in August 2012, Hope described Cheryl as a friend who has “enriched my life in more ways than I can express.”

Cheryl Hirss is a Washington-Based Financial Consultant Today

In 2012, Cheryl and Galen Hirss moved to Bellingham, Washington, where the couple currently lives with their daughter and son. In the same year, she launched Sagewater Financial, an investment management and strategic wealth planning firm based in Kennewick, Washington. The services offered by the company include “financial health, goal setting, life transition, and estate design.” In January 2012, Cheryl joined United Planners Financial Services in multiple roles, such as investment advisory representative, accredited investment fiduciary, and financial services representative. Since 2022, she has been serving as a chartered financial consultant in the firm, where she is also a limited partner.

In addition to snowboarding, Cheryl’s interests include marathon running, trail running, and team races. She is an integral presence in her community as a supporter or member of the local food bank and trail associations. She is part of the Northwest Estate Planning Council and the University of Washington Alumni Association as well. Her husband, Galen, is also involved in the local real estate scene as a broker affiliated with Compass, Inc. While not working, Cheryl tries to be involved in the activities or events conducted by her children’s education center. Otherwise, she must be spending time with her family at the Methow Valley, Mt. Baker, or on Lopez Island.

While many of Hope Solo’s former teammates declined to be interviewed for ‘Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer,’ Cheryl appeared in the documentary to support her best friend and share unique insights about the life of one of the best soccer players to play for the country ever. Both of them had navigated their lives through ups and downs to remain present for each other for decades.

