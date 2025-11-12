Who is Chet in A Merry Little Ex-Mas? Who Plays Him?

Netflix’s ‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’ centers on Kate and Everett, a middle-aged couple in Winterlight, Vermont, whose marriage is nearing a point of divorce. They have two children, Gabriel and Sienna, and have spent most of their lives building a family in the town. Despite the monotony that led to their separation, they plan to spend one last Christmas together as a family to help their children cope with the emotional upheaval. However, as the holiday progresses and their elaborate plans unfold, the couple may discover that moving on is much harder than they anticipated.

The romantic film delves into profound themes of family, love, and loyalty. In the story, Chet Moore, a wild and positive man, plays a pivotal role in driving the plot forward. His charm, beauty, and carefree attitude make him a unique character, capable of chaos and happiness at the same time. His connection with Kate is an important element in the story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Chet Moore is a Young Man Brimming With Chaotic Energy

Chet is introduced in the narrative when Kate goes shopping for Christmas trees. He instantly cracks silly jokes to lighten the mood and also hits on Kate, even checking if she is wearing a wedding ring or not. He reveals that he is twenty-eight years old and also reveals that he fixes things like dead batteries and lights. He is confident in his approach and asks Kate out for dinner. During the snowshoeing expedition, he funnily befriends Everett and asks him about the reasons behind the upcoming divorce. He displays chaotic energy while greeting everyone, making them feel awkward. During a house party, he hilariously pretends to get intimate with Kate, just to annoy Everett and Tess. At a later stage, Chet mixes a tuxedo with a denim jacket, displaying a weird sense of fashion.

During an accidental fire at the Christmas Eve party, Chet strips down to his undergarments and douses the fire in a hilarious sequence. Later, he breaks up with Kate, realizing that he is not meant to be with her and that they will be distant from each other. He helps Tess by transporting her to New York after the snowstorm, growing closer to her. Towards the end of the story, he gets tickets to watch ‘The Lion King’ with Tess, indicating that he is most likely dating her.

Pierson Fodé Brings Chet’s Weirdness and Positivity to Life

Chet is a breath of fresh air in the divorce-themed narrative. His presence lightens the mood of the characters around him. Pierson Fodé portrays the character with confidence and charm. Pierson, a native of Moses Lake, Washington, started his career early by establishing Pierced Productions as a teenager. Under this production venture, he was involved in creating over 20 short films, often taking on the roles of writer and lead actor. His acting debut was in 2012 as Todd in the Nickelodeon sitcom ‘iCarly.’ Following this, he achieved recognition, winning the YouTube Soap Opera Award for his lead performance as Jared in ‘Runaways’.

Pierson’s career expanded to television film, with the portrayal of Kruger in ‘Wrath of God: Confrontation.’ He also appears as “The Man from Miami” in the movie ‘The Man from Toronto’ and as Thomas Forrester, for a two-year run on ‘Bold & Beautiful’, a role for which he received two Daytime Emmy nominations. This was followed by his portrayal of Trey McAllen in Netflix’s ‘The Wrong Paris.’ His interpretation of Chet Moore in ‘A Merry Ex-Mas’ will most likely cement his position as an actor in demand, presumably leading him towards greater success in the future.

