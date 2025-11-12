Where Was A Merry Little Ex-Mas Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’ is a Christmas romantic comedy movie that revolves around an estranged couple, Kate and Everett, who are on the verge of getting an amicable divorce. For the sake of old time and their kids, they decide to have one final Christmas holiday as a family before their divorce gets finalized and Kate sells her house. However, tensions and complications arise when Everett introduces his young new girlfriend to his wife and kids.

With a hint of mischief in the air, the family’s last holiday together is anything but as expected. Helmed by Steve Carr, the holiday movie features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil, Melissa Joan Hart, and Pierson Fode. The cold and snowy setting of Christmas in the backdrop throughout the narrative subtly symbolizes the state of the relationship between Kate and Everett, while Kate’s cozy house is also a constant presence where most of the drama unfolds.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas Filming Locations

‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’ was filmed in its entirety in Ontario, especially in Greater Toronto Area. According to reports, principal photography for the holiday movie got underway in early February 2025 and went on for more than a month before wrapping up in the second week of March of the same year. The director, Steve Carr, opened up about shooting the film in Canada during a conversation with Tudum. “We were in bitter cold Canada. I mean, so cold. But we were chasing the snow so we went north. And I couldn’t be happier about that. Instead of Hollywood snow, we had real Canadian snow, three feet deep,” he said.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

Nestled on the northwestern edge of Lake Ontario, the city of Toronto in Ontario predominantly served as the filming location for ‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas.’ Several spots across the dynamic capital of the province were chosen to create the visual aesthetic of the lighthearted film. Since the narrative is set in the holiday season, the production team packed the shooting sites with festive elements that complement the atmosphere. As Kate pulls out all the stops to ensure their family holiday is a success, despite the chaos that ensues with the introduction of her ex-husband’s new girlfriend and other complications, the visuals perfectly capture her emotional journey, as well as the magic of Christmas. For the purpose of painting the visual canvas, the cast and crew also visited Markham, just north of Toronto.

In the town, the shooting of the street sequences was conducted in Unionville, particularly on Main Street. The historic strip is a popular attraction in the tree-lined neighbourhood of Unionville, renowned for its 19th-century buildings, cafes, and diners that boast Victorian architecture and exude old-world charm. According to reports, filming took place around the Unionville Arms Pub & Grill and a Starbucks located at 189 and 201 on Main Street, respectively. The team worked meticulously to embellish Kate’s family home and neighborhood with sparkling lights, trees, and other decorative pieces that signify the cozy nostalgia of the holidays. Over the years, Unionville has also hosted the production of several movies and shows like ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Love You Like Christmas,’ ‘Will You Merry Me?,’ and ‘Gilmore Girls.’

