Is Macy Vasquez Dead? Is Carlita Tucker Leaving Chicago Fire?

Co-created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ follows Firehouse 51 on its quest to save lives day in and out, even if it means coming face to face with fire. While the dangers of the job often come from the flames or the fumes themselves, sometimes the things can go in a completely unpredictable direction, as is the case in ‘Reckoning, Part I,’ the first episode in the ‘One Chicago’ crossover trilogy featuring ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ in one intense storyline.

When a plane mysteriously goes silent while mid-air, the best of the fire and police departments are sent to the airstrip where the plane is supposed to land. However, what Officer Macy Vasquez finds inside is enough to shake her to the core. First introduced in season 10 episode 13, Macy is still a new firefighter when she has to confront one of the worst disasters in The Windy City’s history, and it ends up taking its toll on her. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Macy Vasquez Dies After Getting Exposed to the Poison Released on the Plane

Macy Vasquez meets her end in ‘Chicago Med’ season 11 episode 13, titled ‘Reckoning, Part II,’ because of her exposure to the poison aboard the plane. As one of the first responders inside the plane, alongside Cap and Cruz, she is hit by the poison most directly, which is what causes her delayed symptoms. However, unlike the former two, who get out of the plan the moment things get out of hand, Macy stays back just a touch longer, frozen still by the sight of nearly 200 dead bodies in front of her. While it is unlikely that this little extra time is enough to create aftereffects that much worse, this is likely a symbolic move on the creators’ part, foreshadowing how she is swallowed up by the plane tragedy.

As the first person to graduate from Stella Kidd’s Girls on Fire program, Macy serves as a cornerstone of ‘Chicago Fire,’ making her passing all the more tragic. In season 10, we are also introduced to her mother, Pamela Vasquez, who is at first adamant about not letting her daughter join the fire department. Pamela only changes her mind after Stella personally vows to look after Macy. Given the young firefighter’s ultimate fate, however, Stella cannot help but feel that this is her fault in some shape or way. However, it is Pamela who has the most powerful reaction to Macy’s death, as she recognizes her daughter as someone who gave her heart and soul to the job, ensuring that one life was saved in the plane crisis. As such, Macy’s passing shows how the cycle of life rests on the shoulders of miracles, which often need heroic people like her to help materialize.

Actor Carlita Tucker is Most Likely Bidding Goodbye to Chicago Fire

With Macy’s death, actor Carlita Tucker’s time with ‘Chicago Fire’ has most likely come to an end. Given that the ‘Reckoning’ trilogy is a crossover between ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago P.D.,’ it makes sense that her last appearance comes through ‘Chicago Med.’ While the three series are known for bringing back previous cast members through cameo appearances, that is often the case only for characters who are alive. With Macy’s passing, there is a small chance of a future plotline featuring her in the form of a flashback sequence. However, given the tightly paced, episodic nature of ‘Chicago Fire,’ such a scenario is unlikely to happen, most likely making the actor’s departure definitive.

Although Tucker does not make many appearances in the show, her character is nonetheless made memorable by how she represents a turning point in the narrative. As the first to become a firefighter through Stella’s program, she naturally shares a deep bond with the rest of the cast, which is why she blends right in with the larger events of the narrative. However, this is also what makes her death a powerful moment on screen. By the end of the episode, the value of each member of the crew is reinforced in the story, with Carlita Tucker’s heartwrenching performance paving the way for the show to hit even greater highs.

Read More: Is Sam Carver Back in Chicago Fire? Jake Lockett Cameo, Explained