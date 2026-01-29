Is Sam Carver Back in Chicago Fire? Jake Lockett Cameo, Explained

Co-created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ is as much a story about brave firefighters and paramedics saving lives as it is about the ebbs and lows of their personal lives. We see perhaps the most potent instance of this dichotomy in the character of Violet Mikami, Firehouse 51’s Paramedic In Charge. Throughout the seasons, building and maintaining relationships proves to be increasingly challenging for her, in large part due to the increasingly diminishing work-life balance. However, in season 11, that changes with the arrival of Sam Carver, a seasoned firefighter and truck driver with a shadowy past of their own. As this duo gets closer, however, their romantic relationship is met with one curveball after another, culminating in Carver leaving Firehouse 51 behind in the season 13 finale.

Carver Still Has Feelings For Violet

The highlight of Chicago Fire season 14 episode 11, titled ‘Frostbite Blue,’ is undoubtedly the surprise return of Sam Carver, who was last seen heading to Denver for a fresh start. This, however, meant bidding a heartwrenching goodbye to Violet, and it is clear that their wounds are still somewhat fresh even today. Although Carver’s return is a moment of great celebration in Firehouse 51, there is an undeniable air of awkwardness when it comes to him and Violet. Still, this is only temporary, as from the very start the episode confirms that he is only in Chicago to visit, and is still working as a firefighter in the Denver Fire Department. In a way, this makes Vasquez his direct successor, and tensions fly off between the two almost immediately, albeit in increasingly subtle ways.

Gathering together like old times, Carver and the crew discuss everything that has transpired in the last few months, among which the budget cuts are a big talking point. Naturally, it leads the conversation to Violet’s volunteer program and Vasquez’s involvement in it, and Carver doesn’t look particularly pleased. As it turns out, making the grand move to the Mile High City hasn’t eroded his feelings for her one bit, and if anything, they have only grown stronger. Still, Carver realizes that he broke Violet’s heart at a critical moment and that he is still not ready to come back and rekindle their relationship as if all is forgiven. This, in turn, translates to yet another awkward goodbye, where both characters exchange a warm embrace but fail to reveal their true feelings. With this, Carver takes his leave, with a figurative snapshot into what his friends and former crewmates have been up to.

Jake Lockett Most Likely Won’t be Returning to Chicago Fire After This Episode

With Carver entering and exiting the narrative within this single episode, his return as a main character is unlikely. Instead, actor Jake Lockett appears to have reprised the role in a guest actor capacity. Given his departure following the season 13 finale, it makes sense for Lockett to make a cameo appearance due to his immense popularity amongst fans of the show. The episode also helps provide additional closure to Carver’s dynamic with Violet, making it explicit why the duo never got together in the first place. While both characters have strong feelings for each other, they are more consumed by their personal lives and dilemmas, and this is especially true for Carver.

While Carver heads back to Denver in the final moments of the episode, there is a distinct possibility of him reappearing in the show once again. The important thing to note is his final expression on-screen, which reflects a strong sense of yearning about things left unsaid. To that end, there is a chance that he will return to the Windy City once again, this time hoping to make amends and rekindle his relationship with Violet. The fact that she might have feelings for Vasquez can serve as an effective contrast to this development, adding to the interpersonal tension the ‘Chicago’ series is best known for. In such a scenario, Lockett can hypothetically have all the opportunities he needs to show off his acting chops, especially when it comes to the more complicated dimensions of Carver and Violet’s love story.

