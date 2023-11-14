Chicago Fire Season 12 Starts Filming on November 27 in Chicago

In a much-anticipated development for fans of ‘Chicago Fire,’ the eagerly awaited season 12 is slated to commence filming on November 27 in the iconic city of Chicago. Despite initial plans for a summer kickoff, the production encountered delays attributed to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The series revolves around the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago Fire Department’s Firehouse 51, exploring the dilemmas on and off the field.

The lingering suspense from the season 11 finale of the drama show revolves around Mouch’s fate following a gunshot. Despite surviving surgery after being hit by shrapnel, Mouch’s life hangs in the balance as he unexpectedly bleeds out in his hospital bed, prompting Herrmann’s desperate call for help from the Chicago Med staff. Christian Stolte, the actor behind Mouch, has remained tight-lipped about his departure from the series, leaving fans in suspense until season 12 unravels the outcome determined by the writers’ room.

Adding to the anticipation is the previous season finale’s other cliffhanger: Matt Casey’s proposal to Sylvie Brett during their assignment in Chicago. The uncertainty lingers on whether Sylvie will say yes, and if she does, it raises questions about the couple’s future. Sylvie’s reluctance for a long-distance relationship from Portland to Chicago adds an intriguing layer — if she accepts, it prompts speculation on whether she’ll relocate or if Casey is making a permanent return. The unresolved twists promise an engaging start to season 12.

The most significant enigma surrounds the original series lead, Jesse Spencer, who exited the show after season 10 and made only a guest appearance in season 11. In a May 2023 interview, Spencer remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a comeback, stating that he “cannot… answer that question.” The uncertainty surrounding Spencer’s future on the show adds an air of intrigue, leaving fans eager to discover whether his character will make a more substantial return in the upcoming seasons.

Fans, however, can be relieved about Taylor Kinney’s return to the show as Kelly Severide after his unexpected temporary departure from the procedural drama. Although there isn’t an official confirmation concerning how many episodes he will feature in the new installment, Kinney is expected to be a full-time part of the same. We can also expect David Eigenberg’s Herrmann, Eamonn Walker’s Wallace Boden, Joe Minoso’s Joe Cruz, Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd, Alberto Rosende’s Blake Gallo, Daniel Kyri’s Darren Ritter, and Hanako Greensmith’s Violet Mikami in the twelfth round.

The entertainment industry is breathing a sigh of relief as the standoff between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP has resolved, marking the end of a six-month production hiatus triggered by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA work stoppages. This pause, surpassing the duration of the Covid-related shutdown in 2020, cast a shadow over the industry. With the strike officially over, film and TV cameras are ready to roll once again, signaling a return to normalcy in the realm of television production. Chicago has solidified its status as a burgeoning hotspot for film productions, and the latest notable project to emerge from the Windy City is David Fincher’s ‘The Killer.’

