Has Joe Cruz Left Firehouse 51? Did Joe Miñoso Leave Chicago Fire?

Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ is largely a series about the day-to-day adventures of Firehouse 51. However, with 15 seasons under its belt, it more so resembles a found family narrative, where a group of exceptionally brave and skilled people come together to create memories and save lives. One such firefighter is Joe Cruz, who has been a part of the main ensemble since the very first season. However, when a spinal injury during a rescue operation leaves him paralyzed waist-down, things begin to look increasingly bleak. Nonetheless, Cruz perseveres, drawing strength from his friends, family, and most importantly, his own spirit, to get back on his two feet and make perhaps one of the most important decisions of his life. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Joe Cruz Decides to Hang Up His Boots After Years of Selfless, Valorous Service

Season 15 episode 5 of ‘Chicago Fire ‘, which is also the landmark 300th episode of the series overall, we bid goodbye to a character who has been there from the very start: Firefighter Joe Cruz. After being met with a devastating accident at the end of the previous season, Cruz begins this run of episodes with a recovery arc. This entire time, however, a question runs in the back of not just his mind, but everyone else’s. His close brush with death only reiterates how dangerous this job can be, and while he is ultimately able to defy all odds and get back on his two feet, it is this psychological component that becomes the main stage. In the end, however, Cruz realizes he can let go of the reins without worrying too much, because what he values most in life right now is his family.

Just as Cruz begins to get his strength back and makes more frequent trips to the firehouse, his wife, Chloe, and their children remain terrified of losing him, particularly now that two newborn twins have become part of the family. The turning point comes when Otkis, their eldest son, innocently asks Cruz why no one else’s father can do the job instead. While Cruz has understandably spent all these months focusing on his feelings, this comes as a reality check, making him realize that he cannot afford to lose the people he loves the most. To that end, he decides to move with his family to Minneapolis, where they can be closer to her parents, and he can continue rehabilitation at a specialized facility. While there’ll always be opportunities for him to become an arson investigator or take on another job in the field, his journey with Firehouse 51 has come to a close.

Joe Miñoso Hopes to Remain With the One Chicago Family as an Episode Director

With Joe Cruz’s exit, actor Joe Miñoso, one of the core pillars of ‘Chicago Fire,’ is leaving the show on a powerful note. With almost three hundred episodes under his belt, Miñoso has truly embodied his character over the years and become a household name, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. While we don’t know why Cruz is being written out of the story, Miñoso has confirmed that it wasn’t him who initiated that decision. The actor first got to know about his character’s exit while filming the season 14 finale, and it was a bittersweet, but nonetheless powerful experience to bring this final arc to life on screen. Speaking to TheWrap, he explained that the narrative seeds can be traced back to the season 14 plotline in which Cruz learns he is going to become a father of twins.

“(Cruz’s) entire existence has been about putting himself in the line of fire for his family,” Miñoso explained in the interview, adding, “So for him at the very end of his journey to have now grown into a position of leadership (…) it’s been an incredible journey.” This idea of family isn’t limited to his on-screen persona either, as he truly does think of the cast and crew of ‘Chicago Fire’ as his family and has no plans to let go anytime soon. While he may not be returning as an actor for now, Miñoso has expressed a desire to direct a few episodes going forward, or perhaps be engaged as a part of the larger crew. Having shadowed directors for much of season 15’s filming, he indicated that there might be a shot where we spot his name in the credits for a potential future episode, just not as Joe Cruz.

Read More: Is Dom Pascal Back in Chicago Fire? Dermot Mulroney Cameo, Explained