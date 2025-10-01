Where is Nurse Maggie Lockwood? Did Marlyne Barrett Leave Chicago Med?

Co-created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, NBC’s ‘Chicago Med’ continues on the journey of tapping into the city through the eyes of its residents and the difficulties they sometimes have to face. In the face of mounting challenges, the people seek help from the three pillars of the Windy City, namely its fire department, police department, and the general hospital. This medical procedural series focuses on the latter, making the intense Emergency Department of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center its springboard. However, the focus of the narrative is as much on the challenging cases that the team has to face as on how they affect their psyche. Often, the revelations are directed at oneself, prompting many journeys of self-discovery, aligning with the humanitarian nature of the profession. Given that the show is dependent on harmony between different characters, even the slightest of changes can have far-reaching consequences. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Actor Marlyne Barrett Has Temporarily Left Chicago Med

Being one of the few original members of the cast still working on the show, actor Marlyne Barrett has cemented herself as one of the most invaluable elements of ‘Chicago Med.’ As an Emergency Department nurse, Maggie Lockwood embodies the sense of chaos that Gaffney Chicago Medical Center has to deal with on a daily basis, with each new case posing its own challenge, especially for the nurses, who have to deal with the nitty-gritty of patient care. As such, Maggie’s absence in the season eleven premiere is bound to raise questions, and numerous sources have confirmed that Marlyne Barrett will not be reprising her role in this iteration of the show. However, it has also been specified that the actor’s exit is temporary in nature, and her character might see a return to the spotlight in the coming seasons.

According to Deadline, Marlyne Barrett’s departure from the show is due to personal reasons, and while the actor has not clarified that statement as of this writing, there are several potential factors to consider going forward. Reportedly, the actor is not involved in any major productions that might have a schedule overlap with the thirteenth season of Chicago Med; hence, that possibility is less likely to play out. With no other indicator to go by, Barrett’s decision remains a deeply personal one, which influences not just the future of her character, but also that of the show at large. For a story based in and around the Emergency Department, managing a large number of patients is the norm, and in such a scenario, the nurses often have to match the doctors’ pace, and Maggie’s expertise in that regard is part of what makes the hospital so successful.

Maggie Lockwood Serves as one of the Show’s Most Reliable Pillars

Given Maggie Lockwood’s significance to the narrative as the person who keeps the system going, her absence creates a gaping hole, which is temporarily filled by Nurse Doris. The character has been a part of the hospital for years and immediately adjusts to its demands. Notably, the show incorporates Maggie’s exit within the narrative, with Sharon Goodwin mentioning that Doris is filling in the big shoes left behind by Maggie. However, Doris is quick to remind the audience that this is a temporary fix, and her predecessor is expected to make her appearance sooner rather than later. As such, the series appears to have prepared itself for both the possibility of the actor returning to the role or Nurse Doris taking on the mantle. However, with Maggie being essential to the interpersonal dynamics as well, the show has also made sure to hint at its preferred outcome.

Maggie’s arcs on screen often mimic the real-life circumstances of actor Marlyne Barrett, and nowhere is that commonality more apparent than in season 5 of the show, when Maggie is revealed to have cancer. The plot thread resolves with Maggie experiencing remission, which in turn strengthens her bond with her existing community. Notably, this arc has a real-life equivalent, as Barrett revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer. After two years of treatment, the actor confirmed in 2024 that she had experienced a full remission in cancer, putting her out of harm’s way. This adds a heightened edge to her portrayal on screen, with the artist’s personal contexts blending with fictional storylines to create a rich, immersive experience. Additionally, this also speaks to Barrett’s significance to ‘Chicago Med,’ which makes her possible return down the line a more pertinent question than ever.

