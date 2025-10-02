Where is Kiana Cook? Did Actor Toya Turner Leave Chicago PD?

Co-created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ chronicles the inner workings of the Intelligence Unit of Chicago’s Police Department. As an elite group designed to tackle the most challenging cases, the unit, led by Hank Voight, takes on the most cunning criminals every day, surmounting every hurdle to deliver justice. However, the life of a police officer is uniquely challenging, and as the internal struggles of the characters come into play, the story takes on a more complex shade. Season 12 of this police procedural series ends with Voight, along with his allies, being forced to come to terms with a new reality, where extreme checks are imposed on the unit. At the height of pressure, the bonds between all of the characters are similarly put to the test, with their independent decisions coming to paint a larger picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Toya Turner Will Not Be Returning as Kiana Cook For Season 13 of Chicago P.D.

Kiana Cook is introduced in episode 2 of season 12, titled ‘Blood Bleeds Blue.’ As a member of the tactical unit of the Chicago Police Department, she helps Voight and his team in locating a kidnapper named Roy Darrow, standing on equal footing with the veterans at work. Shortly after, Cook is transferred to the Intelligence Unit and quickly rises through the ranks to become a core aspect of the narrative. This, in turn, makes her absence in season 13 a burning question. Several reports have confirmed that actor Toya Turner will not be reprising her role for the season. In an Instagram post, she announced the news of her departure from the show, stating, “My time on Chicago P.D. has come to a close. This show challenged me, sharpened me, and revealed what I’m made of. I’ve evolved through this experience, both as an artist and in my craft, and I’m walking away with depth, clarity, and momentum for whatever comes next.”

Turner further established that the exit was organic in nature, with no ill intent involved, by expressing her gratitude to the cast and crew that worked alongside her. She added, “To the cast and crew: thank you for the warmth, the laughter, and the generosity you brought every day. It was an honor to share the screen and the set with such talent.” While the actor has not specified the exact reasons for her departure from the show, several factors may have contributed to that decision. To begin with, season 13 has reportedly been affected by budget cuts, which might have led to the character leaving the story. Additionally, it is possible that Turner’s other commitments have played a role, given that she is involved in a project with actor-producer Lena Waithe, which has a production schedule that overlaps with the thirteenth season of ‘Chicago P.D.’

Toya Turner Brought a Humanitarian Perspective to the Story

While actor Toya Turner has confirmed that she will not be returning to the show, how her exit is portrayed within the narrative remains a mystery. Given that the first episode of season thirteen begins with Cook’s absence, it is possible that the show has integrated her departure into the plot itself. The season starts with Voight and his team struggling with the Intelligence Unit being temporarily dismantled. As such, there is a case to be made for Cook leaving the unit in the meantime, an idea that seamlessly integrates the context behind the scenes. With Cook out of the picture, a gaping hole is left behind in the interpersonal dynamics of the unit, and Kim Burguess arguably is the most affected. The duo partnered frequently in previous seasons, which is bound to make the officer’s present situation all the more complex.

While the show deals with a wide assortment of moral and ethical dilemmas that the members of the Intelligence Unit face, Kiana Cook’s position in the narrative has a unique focus. In particular, the character often finds herself in a thematic conversation with the sensitive subject of familial abuse, and many of her arcs feature the officer bravely rescuing the downtrodden members of society. As such, her departure also means that the show will have to find a new vessel to bring those nuanced arcs to life. Cook has been described as someone who savours the adrenaline high that police work generates, and this in turn emboldens her to face each challenge head-on. This facilitates a number of her action sequences, which will likely also see a decrease in number with the actor’s departure.

Read More: Is Him a True Story? Is Cameron “Cam” Cade Based on a Real Football Player?