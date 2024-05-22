Chief Detective 1958: Is the Show Based on True Events?

Created by Park Jae-beom, MBC TV’s ‘Chief Detective 1958’ transports us to its titular era of the late 1950s in South Korea, where a sympathetic detective strives to strike a balance between solving crime and combating corruption. The Korean-language detective show follows Park Young Han, a driven investigator from Hwangcheon who works along with his colleagues at the Jongnam Police Station in Seoul, South Korea. Park Young Han is an expert when it comes to nabbing common criminals based on his common sense and deduction.

The detective solves cases in an era before CCTV footage, advanced forensics, or digital tracking, relying on old-fashioned problem-solving using logical reasoning and determination. However, Park Young Han also has his sights set on a much tougher problem: the rampant corruption of officers and the system they operate behind. The detective fights an uphill battle against the cruel treatment of people and dehumanization. The show’s historical period and emotionally relatable stories prompt questions about the real-world inspirations behind its story.

Chief Detective 1958 is a Prequel to Chief Inspector (1971)

‘Chief Detective 1958’ expands the story of a legendary South Korean MBC TV show, ‘Chief Inspector,’ which aired for 18 years between 1971 and 1989. The true crime-based detective show held wide appeal owing to its interesting characters and socially relevant stories and became a generational inspiration for South Korean TV, especially in the detective genre. The show’s leading actors were highly ingrained with their characters in the public eye. They were considered such significant contributors to the image of the police force that many of the regular cast members were given honorary police ranks ranging from honorary Inspector to honorary Inspector General

‘Chief Detective 1958’ is written by Kim Young-shin and, like its predecessor, follows the exploits of detective Park Young Han and his colleagues. ‘Chief Inspector’ centered on the dedicated detective and his five friends as they tackled various criminal cases, ranging from petty theft to more serious offenses like murder and corruption. The show’s emphasis on solving crimes within a structured procedural framework provides insight into police investigation techniques and the challenges faced by law enforcement officers.

A major driving factor for the show is its basis in true crime and its commentary on associated social issues. Like many detective dramas, the show often used crime narratives as a vehicle to explore broader societal concerns and shed light on issues such as inequality, injustice, and corruption. By incorporating these themes into its storylines, ‘Chief Inspector’ not only entertains audiences but also prompts reflection on the state of society and the role of law enforcement in addressing systemic problems.

‘Chief Inspector’ drew inspiration from real-life events and represented a time of great societal upheaval for the nation. Set in the decade following the Korean War, it reflected the immense challenges faced by the citizens and bureaucracy that most viewers at the time resonated with. By fictionalizing true crime elements and incorporating them into its historical setting, the show possessed a heightened sense of realism and relevance, creating greater engagement with its storytelling.

Like its predecessor, ‘Chief Detective 1958’ takes on the chaotic realities of the time and explores them through the show. The time period transports us to the decade following the Korean War, which left the country and its economy devastated. US military presence was still expansive, crime rates ran high, gangs surfaced, and many departments festered with corruption. The show tackles issues of US military crimes, poor gun management, the rise of pro-Japanese factions, and political thugs. Despite the seemingly grave circumstances surrounding them, the officers maintain a sense of humor. They are harsh with hardened criminals but remain kind to the weak and desperate, representing the perfect use of their power as public servants.

‘Chief Detective 1958’ serves as a fitting rival series for a genre-defining TV show. It takes after its predecessor and becomes more than a simple detective show by reflecting on the social issues and criminal challenges facing South Korea in the late 1950s. Its main characters, who are largely imported from the 1971 show, resonate with audiences as ideal protectors, savage against oppressors of every kind and compassionate towards innocent or misguided citizens, making ‘Chief Detective 1958’ a worthy watch.

Read More: Best Police and Detective Movies on Netflix